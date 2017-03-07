Why Obama is instigating anti-Trump activities

by Sohail Choudhury

For any predecessor of the US President taking part in any activities that goes against the President or the administration is a clear violation of the President’s code. None of the past President had ever violated this unsaid code. But, Barack Obama is clearly an exception. Being enraged of not being able to remain in the White House for a Third term’ (or may be even more), due to constitutional bar, he has been actively instigating anti-Trump protests around the country, while supporters and loyalists of his party are providing leaks, some of which are really very serious because they’re very bad in terms of the national security of the country.

In an interview on Fox News, President Donald Trump is asked about his predecessor (Barack Obama) role in the protests being staged at Republican town halls. The President is asked: “It turns out his organisation seems to be doing a lot of the organising at some of the protests a lot of these Republicans are seeing around the country and against you. Do you believe Obama is behind it, and if he is, is that a violation of the So-called unsaid President’s code?”

Donald Trump responds by saying he thinks Obama is behind it, adding: “I also think that’s politics, that’s the way it is.” President Trump accuses Obama for some of the leaks that have come out of his own administration saying, “I think that President Obama is behind it because his people certainly behind. “And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, and some of the leaks, which are really very serious leaks because they are very bad in terms of national security, but I also understand that is politics and in terms of him being behind things, that is politics. And it will possibly continue.” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has said some of the anti-Trump protests had appeared to be manufactured. It may be mentioned here that Sean Spicer also became a victim of assaults from the unethical media.

Lately, a section of hostile media are also seen attacking Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway. It seems like President Trump and his team has become prime victims of radical Islamic terrorists and those rogue media. For the first time, enemies of the United States must be feeling extremely delighted seeing the emergence of enemies of America right within the land and a former President giving enthusiastic instigation to such suicidal acts.

It is a huge question if President Donald Trump and his team can really eradicate radical Islamic terrorism completely from the face of earth. Though Trump received new battle plans from the Pentagon to defeat Islamic State, it still is unclear whether the US President and his aides are extending supports to the allies of Mr. Trump – be it in the media or elsewhere.

Meanwhile international media reports say, Islamic State is developing high- weapons, including long-range guided missile capabilities. The jihadist group reportedly also holding stock of chemical weapons, including nerve agent VX, a fast acting toxic developed for warfare.

