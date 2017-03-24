One Belt, One Road: An excellent initiative

Special Correspondent

Eminent scientist and philosopher Stephen Hawking said, “Gone are the days we could stand on our own, against the world. We need to be part of a larger group of nations, both for our security, and our trade.”

Undoubtedly, the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) or Silk Road and Maritime Silk project initiated by China is going to be a blessings for Euro-Asian nations. Under this project, there should also be direct road and rail link between Bangladesh and China via Myanmar. Until now, we do not see this connectivity route in OBOR master plan. Direct land connection between Bangladesh and China will be of huge benefit to the countries concerned.

In that case, millions of tourists from China will be able to visit Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, and adjacent districts giving a huge boost to our tourism industry.

Moreover, billions of dollars of Chinese investments would be attracted while Bangladesh’s export to China will increase in several folds.

On March 17, the UNSC members (15 members) unanimously adopted Resolution 2344, the concept of building a community of shared future for mankind.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters, “The resolution urged all parties to further advance the Belt and Road Initiative and raised specific requirements on strengthening security safeguards.”

OBOR in the UNSC resolution is an endorsement of the initiative by the world body. Bangladesh being a tested friend of of China needs to enthusiastically participate in OBOR and find further ways of connecting Bangladesh and China through land roads and railway communications.

