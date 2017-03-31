Rise of patriotic leaders in the world

by Priyanka Choudhury

They call them ‘far-right’. But actually they aren’t far-right. Instead, they are patriots. Hundred percent patriots!

Yes, in my opinion, President Donald Trump, who put ‘America First’ policy at top of anything, or Russian President Vladimir Putin, and French leader Marine Le Pen – they are real patriots. To them, their country and people are top priorities. They Don’t mess-up their national interest in the name of globalism.

Do we want President Trump turn blind-eyes on the issues such as tremendous and alarming growth in the unemployment of Americans because of illegal immigrants occupying jobs at a lesser wage?

France is now on global spotlight as the country is going to elect its next president within weeks. Critics and hostile media are trying their best in projecting Marine Le Pen, and her National Front as a ‘potential threat to the future of the European Union’. In their words, “a victory for Le Pen in early May would spell the EU, leaving German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the final pillar of a crumbling world order.”

My question here is, if the people of the United Kingdom were seeing the EU as a blessings instead of burden, why did they made Brexit referendum winner in favour of leaving the EU? Patriotic and realistic leaders like Marine Le Pen definitely understands what is good for their own people. They can’t just ignore the interest of their own country and people being indulged into hysteria of globalism.

We want more leaders like Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Marine Le Pen in countries around the world. Of course we aren’t advocating leaders who would isolate their country from rest of the world. But, we certainly don’t want unpatriotic leaders who would compromise their national interest in exchange of remaining in power or mere mundane interests. While patriotic leaders are gradually coming at the forefront, there are plenty of traitors, unfortunately, who are engaged into dubious activities against their nation’s interest. We can define them as wolf in sheep’s skin. It’s time for us to recognize such traitor – leaders.

With all my heart, I wish a grand success to Marine Le Pen, and sincerely hope, the great people of France will make her the next president. Please vote for Marine Le Pen. God bless France! Godspeed Le Pen!

