Role of Weekly Blitz in countering radical Islamic terrorism

by Sohail Choudhury

There are just 66 websites, including the online edition of Weekly Blitz newspaper that are countering radical Islamic terrorism, and religious extremism around the world, while there are over 22,000 websites promoting religious extremism, jihad and anti-Semitism. Online edition of Weekly Blitz is amongst only 29 websites in the entire world, which has been consistently denouncing anti-Semitism, and Holocaust denial, and promoting interfaith harmony.

Those 22,000 websites promoting radical Islamic terrorism, religious hatred, anti-Semitism, and even recruiting jihadists and or radicalising muslim youths – male and female are receiving financial supports from various nations in the Middle East (including Iran), Afro-Arab donors, Asian countries and radicalised Muslims in America, Europe, Canada etc.

According to experts, governments worldwide are not really succeeding in combating online propaganda and extremism. Through those 22,000 plus website promoting radical Islamic terrorism, youth are being allured toward jihad, while hundreds and thousand of Muslims are being either radicalised or turned into lone wolves.

In today’s world, young people under 20 spend over half their times in the cyber space. That is how Islamic State was able to attract over 30,000 youth fighter from all over the world to join their ’cause of establishing Caliphate’ in Iraq and Syria. It has not stopped radicalising Muslims via cyber network and turning them into Islamic State fighters or lone wolves. Similarly, Al Qaeda, AQIS, Al Shabab, Boko Haram, Al Sayyaf, Lashkar-e Toiba, Jaish-e Mohammed, Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood and other jihadist and terrorists groups around the world are continuing such activities.

Although various countries and governments are spending millions and billions of dollars in physical war against radical Islamic terrorism, there is really no visible initiative in beginning a cyber war against the terrorists in countering those 22,000 plus websites which are promoting radical Islamic terrorism and expanding the network and size of Islamic State, Al Qaeda etc.

We have to remember an important point-through the pro-jihadist websites, Islamic State, Al Qaeda etc are possibly attracting hundreds of youth everyday, while spreading the poisonous seeds of radical Islam amongst thousands of Muslims.

As physical war against militancy and terrorism is essential, cyber war in combating and countering those 22,000 plus jihadist websites is no less important. And that is the ground, where Weekly Blitz has been vigorously active since 2003. We have been confronting radical Islam, militancy, jihad, terrorism, anti-Semitism, and religious hatred. And, of course, we have been extremely successful although till date, the size of our readership is small and we do not get any support from any government, NGO, individuals etc. Because of our relentless campaign, Hizbut Tahrir had been blacklisted by the US Department of State and Bangladesh government. Our investigative reports exposed the real agenda (of spreading radical Islam) by Indian national Dr. Zakir Naik. Due to our reports and opinion editorials, nefariously anti-Semitic jihadist outfit Hizb Ut Towhid has been banned in bangladesh, while its anti-Semitic publications outlawed.

It was Weekly Blitz which stood against radical groups named Khatmay Nabuwat Andolon (and also, Khatmay Nabuwat Movement) and saved thousands of the members of Ahmadiyya Muslim community from persecution and atrocities.

Our editor, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, internally known anti-jihadist journalist is languishing in jail since 2012 in Bangladesh, serving 7-years rigorous imprisonment in a false sedition, treason, and blasphemy case for the ‘crimes’ of writing against radical Islamic terrorism, anti-Semitism, and Holocaust denial; and promoting interfaith harmony. Bangladesh government, state machinery and those darlings or cohorts of militancy and terrorism (unfortunately even inside the judicial system) are exerting all forms of evil and wrong influence in keeping this man of rarest virtue, inside prison, as long as possible.

In past almost almost 14 years, Weekly Blitz has received assistance and support just from two esteemed individuals – Dr. Daniel Pipes, President, Middle East Forum; and Ms. Nina K Rosenwald, President, Gatestone Institute. And no one else!

Yes, esteemed individuals and organizations like Dr. Irwin Cotler, MP (former law minister of Canada), Senator Mark Steven Kirk, Congressman Newt Gingrich, Congressman Steve Chabot, Congressman Peter King, Congresswoman Nita Lowey, Congressman Steve Rothman, Congressman Mike Pompeo (now director of CIA), over 400 members of the US Congress (who voted in favor of US House Resolution – HR64 in 2007), journalist Bret Stephens, The Washington Times, The Huffington Post, the Australian, journalist Heather Robinson, Seth Mandel, Judi McLeod, Saul Singer, David Harris (Executive Director, American Jewish Committee), novelist Naomi Ragen, novelist Loraine Despres Eastlake, nobel laureate Dr. Elie Wiesel, HRH Prince Albert – II of Monaco, Prof Ada Aharoni, Dr. Richard Benkin, Rabbi Sue Levy, Susan Rosenblatt, Lori Lowenthal Marcus, Sir Frank Peters, Wakilur Rahman (UK), Berliner Zeitung, JINSA, AIPAC, VOA (English Service), BBC, Committee to Protect Journalists, reporters Sans frontiers, International PEN, USCIRF, Chicago Tribune, Jewish Week, Arutz Sheva etc very kindly stood in defence of Shoaib Choudhury. And I must mention here two more names – Dr. Kofi Annan, and Dr. Condoleezza Rice, who had never hesitated in standing in defence of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury.

Just because Weekly Blitz promotes ‘unpopular opinion’ – confronting radical Islam, jihad, anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial – we do not get any advertisement from the local companies. For years, especially since 2010, our newspaper has been suffering from acute financial crisis.

We know president Donald Trump and many of the members of his administration read Weekly Blitz as are not ‘crooks’ or ‘corrupts’ or ‘liars’, still we wished President Trump would very kindly mentioned Weekly Blitz in his Tweets thus helping us in reaching much larger segment of readers.

For last 14 years, we have been fighting against radical Islam, anti-Semitism and jihad. Those who read Weekly Blitz would certainly acknowledge the importance of newspaper in countering militancy and extremism in the cyber world and even in practical field.

But unfortunately, from this September, possibly we will have to stop publication of this newspaper due to extreme adversities and unbearable financial burden. Islamic State is losing battle in Iraq and Syria. Hopefully, it will be defeated there soon. But that will not be the end of the crisis. Al Qaeda numbered to around 2500 to 3000 main operatives year back. After being dispersed from Pakistan and Afghanistan, this operatives spread across Asia, North Africa, parts of the Middle East, and Europe, and then gradually launched their attacks. Eventually, Al Qaeda turned into a global jihadist network. Similarly, Islamic State too will get dispersed from Iraq and Syria. To achieve a true global character, its fighters and members are going to do what Al Qaeda did. Islamic State is going to try to expand its influence to other countries – every country, especially Muslim majority countries.

At this very crucial time, existence of a newspaper like Weekly Blitz were important. And of course, people in the West and those who do not want ‘caliphate’ or jihad to spread further aren’t realizing the necessity of this ‘small’ but extremely effective newspaper. But one day they will realize and possibly repent. After July, Weekly Blitz may not anymore exist. Members of this paper will find jobs in other places. But our hearts will continue to bleed. Because we know, we are shutting-down this newspaper at such a time, when its presence were necessary, if not essential. But, what else we can do?

After Weekly Blitz goes extinct, please try to find just one newspaper in the entire Muslim world that confronts jihad, anti-Semitism, and Holocaust denial. We bet – you won’t find it ever! But, does it at all matter to you?

Author is the Executive Editor of Weekly Blitz.

Comments

comments