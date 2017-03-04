Something UNHRC experts need to note, please!

Special Correspondent

The United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) will review the situation of civil and political rights in Bangladesh on March 6-7 in Geneva.

The Committee is a body of independent experts that monitors implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) by its State parties.

Here we are drawing attention of the UNHRC to the case of our editor, an award – winning anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, who has been languishing in prison since 2012 in Bangladesh, 7-years rigorous imprisonment in a false sedition, treason, and blasphemy case for the ‘crime’ of confronting radical Islamic terrorism and religious hatred; for denouncing anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial; and for promoting interfaith harmony.

Shoaib Choudhury filed appeal against the verdict through his lawyer and the appeal is pending hearing since 2015 with a High Court Division bench of the Bangladesh Supreme Court.

Bangladesh has been repeatedly claiming to be fighting radical Islamic terrorism and ensuring freedom of press, the case of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury clearly proves the State machinery are not at all sincere about what it proclaims.

The United State Congress in 2007 passed a bipartisan resolution (HR64) in defence of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, which has been totally ignored by the Bangladesh authorities.

We also are drawing attention of Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporter Sans Frontieres, PEN America, Gatestone Institute, Middle East Forum, and AJC to this matter.

We have every reasons to believe, President Donald Trump and members of his administration, especially Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, Sean Spicer, and retired General James Mattis kindly will look into this case with due urgency.

