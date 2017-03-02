South Korean democracy in jeopardy!

by Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

South Korean democracy is corruption plagued. It is even worst than the era of Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines. Retired Secretary General of the United Nations, Ban Ki Moon expressed his gravest frustration over dominance of evil people in South Korea’s politics. The situation is such intense that an individual like Ban Ki Moon had been not only shocked but even did not hesitate in telling journalists that he has no taste of becoming President of the country.

Unfortunately, majority of the South Korean politicians have gone rogue. They are mostly corrupt – from head to toe. If we look into the case of president Park Geun Hye, who was elected in 2012 with the highest vote share of any presidential candidate in South Korea’s democratic era, we surely would conclude saying, South Koreans have the option to choose bad from the worst, and in president Park Geun Hye’s case, they elected the worst with highest number of votes.

President Hye had extended silent cooperation to her confidante Choi Soon Sil, who forced local firms and conglomerates to ‘donate’ around US$ 70 million to nonprofit foundations. It even is rumored that, President Hye kept silent when Sil were trading state secrets with silent when Sil were trading state secrets with ‘some parties’ in exchange of hefty sum of cash.

Though president Park Geun Hye lately expressed her ‘belated regret’ to the constitutional Court saying, here only fault was trusting Choi Soon Sil and seeking advice from her longtime friend, who took care of her daily affairs for years, including her wardrobe choices; president Hey rejected repeated requests from the judges to make herself available for questioning, and has also refused to answer questions from prosecutors probing the scandal.

That means, this popular politician either has no respect for the rule of law, for she has something to hide – both from the judges and the prosecutors. This is not any good sign for any democracy.

There are rumors in the South Korean society about Choi Soon Sil being a lesbian and it creates room to suspect the the depth of relations between her and president Park Geun Hye.

Million dollar question here is, what would happen if the Constitutional Court approves removal? In that case, she will be disqualified to remain in politics and there will be a fresh election. But it will be a mission impossible for the South Korean voters to find a clean figure for the presidency unless Ban Ki Moon agrees to contest in the election.

For years, the South Korean Blue House could not come out of the sins or dirts of scandals. We won’t get shocked if the Constitutional Court sends Park Geun Hye to the Blue House, as because, it is not possible to find a clean politician to replace the scandalous president. It may sound bitter, but it indeed is the ground reality.

