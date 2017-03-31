Stronger Pentagon under Gen Mattis

by Ahmed Zayed

Retired General James Mattis is known as a iron-man for his tremendous courage, boldness, intelligence, and total dedication to his duties.

President Donald Trump deserves appreciations non only for appointing Gen Mattis as the Defence Secretary and giving greater freedom to run Pentagon greater freedom to run is wars the way it wants, and not constantly seek White House approval on important issues.

Many in the military are highly appreciative of this increased autonomy to Pentagon, as the United State under Trump administration are taking vigorous and effective steps in fighting Islamic State, and Al Qaeda, and eliminating radical Islamic terrorism from the face of earth.

Greater autonomy to Pentagon marks a departure for the National Security Council (NSC), which coordinates foreign and military policy and implements the President’s national security agenda.

Under Barack Obama, the NSC oversaw just about every aspect of America’s war against radical Islamic terrorists with the Pentagon chief Ash Carter was kept on a short leash.

According to Pentagon spokesman Chris Sherwood, Gen James Mattis has been given the latitude to conduct military operations in the way he sees best.

Senator John McCain, who heads the Senate Armed Services Committee, was a frequent critic of NSC micromanagement. The veteran lawmaker said he favors battlefield commanders getting greater latitude.

