Suicide attack, jihadist dens, and thousands of radical Islamic militants on police list in Bangladesh

Special Correspondent

On the basis of information provided by the Police Headquarters, law enforcement and intelligence agencies have begun a special drive to book around five thousand militants in Bangladesh. The list had been prepared on the basis of information missing youths, both male and female.

Until March 17, 2017 law enforcement agencies had arrested or killed (during operation) around 150 militants belonging to AQIS, Hizbut Tahrir Ullaya Bangladesh, Islami Somaj, ‘Neo JMB’, Shahadat-e-Al Hiqma, Harkat Ul Jihad, and Allahr Dal.

A source at Police Headquarters, on condition of anonymity told The Daily Star, during interrogation of the arrested members of ‘Neo JMB’ told police that they chose Chittagong district as its ‘capital’ and are relocating to different bordering districts as Dhaka is no more considered as a safe place.

Counterterrorism specialist Prof Rohan Gunaratna had earlier told in a paper presented at an international conference organized by Bangladesh Police that Islamic State is existent in the country and there is no outfit named ‘Neo JMB’.

Meanwhile, counterterrorism officials suspect that ‘Neo JMB’ jihadists have built their hideouts in Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban and Rangamati districts apart from Chittagong. But CT specialists told Weekly Blitz that radical Islamic terrorists must have established hideouts and training camps in Khagrachari districts mountainous and deep forest areas, and it is most likely that they are getting cooperation from various tribal groups as well as insurgency groups in the north-eastern part of India.

Belal Ahmed, a resident of Khagrachari district told Weekly Blitz that militants may be gradually establishing footprint in the district’s remote areas under the disguise of Tablighi Jamaat and within the Qaomi (Koranic) madrassas.

He said, it is very easy to smuggle-in any items, including arms and explosive from India using the trafficking networks of the tribal people.

Belal said, it is extremely difficult for the members of law enforcement agencies in checking such cross-border smuggling or even tracing those jihadist bases in the deep forest areas.

Experts say, Bangladesh needs to seek assistance from the US in monitoring, tracing and destroying jihadist bases in the mountainous.

