Taste of Australia at Radisson Blu Dhaka

“Taste of Australia” is launching on March 17 at the already renowned Water Garden Brasserie Restaurant, Radisson Blu Dhaka.

Radisson’s Executive Chef Jed Archdeacon hails from Australia himself and has gifted his own magic into this festival. Culinary innovation waits for guests which will be a treated for both the appetite and the eyes. The premises of the restaurant will be embellished with eucalyptus and a scenography of Australia. Beautiful aboriginal art pieces adorn the walls. Various inherent features of Australia will transform the ambience in the restaurant. The menu will be grand as well with ingredients such as specially imported meats, lentils, chickpeas spices, herbs, etc all the way from Australia. An impressive assortment of the Aussie delicacy pies will be available at the festival which ranges from beef pie, chicken pie, pigeon pie and so on. A tempting aroma will be coming from the whole Australian exported Goat or lamb grilled on the spot over the spit on the charcoal. All the Australian meats are smoked in-house using Chef Jed’s special smoking mix. “The menu will mainly focus on Australian produce and will be presented in a newer refined way to harmonize with a more modern Australia,” said Chef Jed, on 24 March, the entire festival will settle itself by the poolside for one day to deliver a romantic, barbecue experience for which Australia is famous for. For those who have a sweet tooth, delicious Australian desserts will also be available such as lamingtons (sponge cake with Australian syrup), classic Pavalova, etc. There will also be a raffle draw at the festival the first prize of which is free ticket for two from Dhaka to Sydney (on Thai Airways) back again. The first prize also has a complimentary stay for two at Radisson Blu Plaza Sydney. The second prize will be one night stay at Radisson Blu Chittagong. The third prize will be a complimentary dinner for two at Radisson Blu Dhaka.

Christoph Voegeli, General Manager of Radisson Blu Water Garden, says, “The hotel organises such festivals to bring different food varieties of the world close to the Bangladeshi people and this time they will come in touch with Australian food delights. We hope the festival will satisfy the taste-buds of the people.”

Supported by Thai Airways as airline partner, Pepsi the beverage partner, Radisson Blu Hotel Sydney and Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View the hospitality partners, Radio Today, Dhaka Tribune and Harriken as media partners. Expolink, Northend Coffee, JB Trading Co., Foodex International, Olitalia and Noor Trade house to assist with the arrangements of the festival. This food festival will end on March 26.

Comments

comments