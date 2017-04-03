Bangladesh in the eyes of international media

by Sohail Choudhury

On April 4, 2002, when investigative journalist Bertil Lintner in Far Eastern Economic Review published his report titled, ‘Beware of bangladesh-Bangladesh a Cocoon of Terror’, no one in the ruling BNP-Jamaat Islamist government could even realise, the plain fact of rise of militant Islam, which BNP-Jamaat were trying to hide from media’s attention and in some cases the ruling coalition even were patronising the rise of jihadism and religious extremism, had already been under the radars of international media and investigative journalists, and counterterrorism experts.

Duffurs sitting in the armchairs at Bangladesh missions overseas, especially in the Western cities always try to convince Dhaka saying, it is ‘unnecessary’ to give any importance to any ‘unfortunate propaganda’ against Bangladesh. Possibly because of such wrong suggestions and of course, because of inefficiency of Bangladeshi diplomats abroad, Dhaka never realizes the ultimate consequences of any media exposures, especially negative, in the West and the world.

Bertil Lintner’s report definitely opened the eyes of the policymakers around the Western countries on the possible threats of jihadist forces which were silently spreading web in Bangladesh.

On October 21, 2002 issue of prestigious Time magazine, journalist Alex Perry wrote another article titled: Deadly Cargo – Bangladesh has become a safe haven for Al Qaeda. Let me remind the readers, few thousand Bangladeshi ‘mujahidins’ (jihadists) went to Afghanistan and took active part in the war of Talibans against the Soviet occupation forces. Dozens of these jihadists from Bangladesh had ‘opportunity’ of having and got heavily motivated in continuing ‘jihad’ against secularist and democratic forces in general and and the Western world in particular.

After returning from Afghan battle grounds hundreds of jihadists went to Palestine and took part in jihad against Israel while thousands of these jihadists formed various militant groups in Bangladesh, such as Harkat Ul Jihad (HuJI), Al Qud’s Brigade, Palestine Solidarity Front, Al Aqsa Liberation Forum, Organization of Expatriated Soldiers from Palestine, Khatmey Nabuwat Movement, Shahid Hamza Brigade, Jama’atul Mujahidin Bangladesh (JMB) etc.

During 2002-2003, anti jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury wrote several investigative reports exposing the rise of Islamist militancy in Bangladesh. He also exposed how Afro-Arab donors were injecting millions of dollars into these jihadist outfits under the garb of non-governmental organizations such as Al-Haramine Institute, Revival of Islamic Heritage Institute etc.

On January 23, 2005, Journalist Eliza Griswold published an elaborate report titled: The Next Islamist Revolution, in the New York Times. It should be mentioned here, Bangladesh authorities arrested anti jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury on November 29, 2003 and later brought sedition, treason and blasphemy charges for the ‘crime’ of writing against Islamist militancy, advocating interfaith harmony, confronting anti-Semitism & Culture of hatred, and for demanding relations between Bangladesh and Israel. Bangladesh considers Israel as an ‘enemy state’.

Indian journalist Hiranmay Karlekar (former editor of the Hindustan Times wrote a research oriented book titled: Bangladesh – The Next Afghanistan, which was published by Sage in 2005 from New Delhi.

On July 8, 2008, Harvard-educated renowned author and journalist Selig Harrison wrote a sensational article titled: Terrorism in Bangladesh, in the Christian Science Monitor.

Since his release from prison on bail on April 30, 2005, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury wrote hundreds of articles for foreign newspapers and news sites while he also wrote several books namely Injustice & Jihad, Extreme Adversity, Inside Madrassa, Rogue jihadists etc. His book had also been translated in Italian language (Non Sono Colpevole) and articles in many languages in the world.

The latest article published in the Foreign Policy Magazine says, there is a huge support for suicide terrorism in Bangladesh.

Thanks to Christine Fair, Ali Hamza and Rebecca Heller for their eye-opener article in the Foreign Policy magazine. But, they should have also mentioned the sordid case of anti jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, who is serving 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment since 2012 in sedition, treason and blasphemy case and the anti-Semitic forces are exerting all possible influence in keeping him inside as long as possible.

