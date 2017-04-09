Bangladesh females getting trapped into sex trade & slavery in Saudi Arabia

Blitz Exclusive

Halima (30), mother of three children is waiting for Saudi Arabia. A member of human trafficking gangs from Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar area lured Halima with the offer of ‘lucrative job’ in the Kingdom. Halima does nnt know what fate awaits her soon after she would arrive in Saudi Arabia.

The trafficking racket had earlier sent over one thousand females to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries and sold them to wealthy Arabs or secret brothels in those countries.

Most alarming fact is, Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies are totally in dark of such notorious activities of the ring-leader of the racket named Rashida. She resides in a seven-storied building near Abu Sayed Bida Bazar. She although resides on the second floor, where lots of the trapped females are housed, Rashida also has rented two more floor in the same building. Her mobile phone number is : 01755949560.

Seeking anonymity one of the residents of the area told Weekly Blitz, Rashida had worked in a number of Middle Eastern countries for around eight years. During that time, she became a member of the women trafficking racket. It is even rumored that, Rashida herself is operating a secret brothel in Saudi Arabia.

But a tenant of the building where Rashida is residing gave the most disturbing scoop saying this woman under the disguise of manpower recruiting broker actually is maintaining dens of militants. According to the source, everyday women wearing burqas visit Rashida’s house while 2-3 men run orientation classes inside Rashida’s house. This is most likely that Rashida is linked with ‘Neo JMB’ and the floors used by her are militant dens.

