Britain’s democracy shaken over Brexit issue

by Sohrab Hossain

Britain’s politicians clearly are nervous over the issue of walking out of the European Union following last year’s Brexit referendum. As we know, Britain is preparing for a delicate negotiations on leaving the EU. But, all on a sudden Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap general election on June 8, in a surprise announcement that caught everyone off-guard.

She said, “We need a general election and we need one now. We have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done, before the detailed talks begin.

Speaking outside her 10 Downing Street residence in London, may warned that “division in Westminster will risk our ability to make a success of Brexit.”

According to opinion polls, Conservative Party is far ahead of the main opposition Labour Party in the upcoming election and the number of Labour seats in the parliament would significantly decline. June 8 General Election may bring bad news for some of the Bangladesh-born British MPs.

The conservatives polled at between 38 to 46 percent with Labour at 23 to 29 percent, according to the polls by YouGov, ComRes and Opinium. June 8 election will give a strong parliamentary majority to the Conservatives. Labour Party’s leader Jeremy Corbyn is optimistic of getting a better result in this early election.

Pro-EU analysts say, the Brexit issue clearly has shaken Britain’s democracy as some of the Conservative MPs have indicated they could vote against the government on key aspects of Brexit legislation. It means, Brexit issue has created divisions within the house of Conservatives and also the Labours. The Westminster possibly is heading towards a total mess or chaos unless the pro-Brexit Conservatives get a total control of the parliament.

While the Britain’s got greatly divided following the Brexit referendum, some of the British MPs, especially those from the Labour Party were seen openly promoting anti-Semitism and wrongly lobbying in favor of some fascist rulers in Asia. In some cases, British MPs became beneficiaries of corruption money and exerted their influence in favor of corrupt rulers and politicians.

