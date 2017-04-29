Confidence in politicians on the decline?

by Sameer Abbasi

Recently, leaders of the two major political parties – Bangladesh Awami League (BAL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said, people’s confidence in politicians is on the decline for the way the are behaving.

US-based Democracy International (DI) in collaboration with USAID and UKAID organised a program at a city hotel where leaders of the political parties were invited. The above comment were made by the leaders of the two major parties in Bangladesh.

Now the question is – why confidence in politicians waning in the country? Are we tired of the politicians or political parties, or even the democracy itself ? The reply may be bitter, but truth always aren’t sweet.

For decades, what we have been witnessing in this country is – the politicians are increasingly becoming audacious, self-centered, greedy, ruthless, liars, con-artistes, and above all – unpatriotic. They are ready in sacrificing our national interests in exchange of their political or otherwise gains. Moreover, political parties – especially those establishment parties have already turned into ‘Private Limited Companies’ or house of dynasties instead of what people and democratic values require. There is no democracy within any of the major political parties in Bangladesh. Party chiefs always behave like queens and kings, and their children – prince and princess, while even party leaders are treated as mere subjects and party supporters as, just slaves.

Bangladesh must find an exit point to breath fresh. We need to send our ‘loving’ old politicians to museum, while we may through the so-called parties, which actually are mere family business ventures into dustbin. We badly need to look for fresh faces in politics, to rescue politics and democracy from the clutches of some evil people.

In France they have found leaders like Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, because they felt bored and frustrated with the old faces. In the US, they have found Donald Trump. Let’s find new faces in Bangladesh too.

