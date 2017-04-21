Congratulations President Trump and the US Forces Afghanistan!

Special Correspondent

It’s not a regular bomb! It is – Mother Of All Bombs (MOAB) – the largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat. And this bomb was dropped on April 12, targeting Islamic State complex in Afghanistan.

MOAB successfully killed dozens of the ISIS jihadists, destroyed huge volumes of weapons and explosives, with not a single case of civilian casualty.

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb was delivered via an MC-130 transport plane, said Adam Stump, spokesman of the Pentagon.

General John Nicholson, who heads US Forces Afghanistan said, “As (ISIS-Khorasan) losses have mounted, they are using IEDS, bunkers and tunnels to thicken their defence.”

He said, “This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum to our offensive against ISIS.”

MOAB is a 21,600 pound (9,797 kg) gps-guided munition. A huge mushroom cloud could be seen from around 30 kilometers away once MOAB hits any target.

Being an anti-jihadist newspaper, Weekly Blitz is delighted at this excellent offensive on the ISIS. We wish the US forces a grand success in eliminating radical Islamic terrorism. Congratulations President Trump, the Pentagon, Gen Jim Mattis and the US Armed Forces!

