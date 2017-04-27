Why denuclearisation of the DPRK (North Korea) is important?

by Antonio Gomes

A nuclear DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea), which is also known as North Korea, remains at a grave threat and matter of fear to South Korea and Japan. For last few years, DPRK has been launching missile tests defying various sanctions. But the situation further worsened when Pyongyang declared the development of ICBM (Inter Continental Ballistic Missiles), which could reach the US soil. Experts say, DPRK’s announcement of developing ICBM are not mere propaganda. The country must have already produced ICBM.

We know, missiles or ICBMs can be loaded with nuclear warheads and it is no secret that DPRK has already developed its nuclear technology and most possibly made a stock of nuclear bombs and weapons. If we look into the history, we will know, none of the countries in the past had ever accepted any demand of denuclearisation after they had developed that technology. Under such realities, it remains a big question if Pyongyang would accept the demand and step-back from its nuclear ambition.

On April 25th, DPRK’s Korean People’s Army (KPA) celebrated its 85th anniversary of the foundation. It means, during past 8-plus decades, KPA must have turned into a very strong military force, which may not be lacking in technology, skill and Manpower. According to some analysts, the size of KPA is ‘huge’.

Although DPRK has already emerged as a nuclear nation defying punitive sanctions, on thing is certain that Pyongyang has not dirtied its name as a terror-patron nation like Iran. So, a nuclear DPRK may not really stand as a threat to the world peace and security.

Up to now, South Korea and the US are sticking on their demand of denuclearisation of the DPRK. But it seems, Pyongyang may not buy this formula. In that case, what is next? Is there a Plan-B? If the Plan-B is attacking DPRK is would just lead to a war. Even a nuclear war. In that case, are we really aware of the possible consequences?

It won’t be wise undermining the military might of the DPRK. If the world powers unitedly could not eliminate just few thousands of Islamic State jihadists in past three years, it would be a foolish fantasy to think, DPRK can be ‘totally crushed’ in ‘weeks’. That’s impractical. A war in the Korean peninsula would only devastate South Korea, Japan and DPRK, and the end result would be nothing but misery for all the parties. Is there a way to avoid this nightmare? Let’s think of a peaceful solution, instead of war.

