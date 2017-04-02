France & Marine Le Pen

Special Correspondent

Political pundits are terming the French presidential election as ‘most unpredictable election in the years’, According to various opinion polls, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron have been running neck-neck for weeks.

Le Pen has become the latest victim of media’s unethical assault and hostility. The prospective candidate, who has over 830,000 Twitter followers, addressed the tweets to a French TV journalist recently, whom she accused of likening her party to Islamic State.

Weekly Blitz analysts believe, Marine Le Pen is going to win the presidential election. Editorial team of this anti-jihadist newspaper has decided to support Marine Le Pen because she is against radical Islamic terrorists. Moreover, France needs a president like Le Pen at a time when the entire Europe is under the threats of violent extremism and Radical Islam.

This newspaper firmly believes, Marine Le Pen will take effective measures in ensuring security to the French people and combat the rise of radical Islam in France.

The campaign team of Marine Le Pen and supporters of her National Front Should boost their efforts and provide news contents on Le Pen’s campaign to favorable media outlets in France and the world. They need to consider this as priority.

It may be mentioned here that, during last year’s American presidential election, when most of the media were aggressively opposing Donald Trump and projecting him as a loser, Weekly Blitz not only consistently supported him, but also boldly forecasted turned true. Donald Trump won the election.

One of the main reasons we supported Donald Trump is – he vowed to eradicate radical Islamic terrorism from the face of earth. That makes President Trump our great ally.

We firmly believe, Marine Le Pen too will be our precious ally. At the same time we hope, she kindly will raise her voice demanding release of our editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, who has been languishing in jail since 2012 in Bangladesh, serving rigorous imprisonment in a false sedition, treason, and blasphemy case for the ‘crimes’ of confronting radical Islam, and promoting interfaith harmony.

