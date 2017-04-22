France stands against radical Islam

Special Editorial

The horror of the recent jihadist attacks in France reminds everyone of raising voice against jihad and confront radical Islam in unison. While we shall mourn the tragic death of innocent people in the hands of rowdy and rogue Islamists, we definitely need to strongly stand in support of those leaders, who are making pledges of eradicating radical Islamic terrorism, completely from the face of earth.

For the French people, time has finally come to decide – if they want strong leader like Marine Le Pen as their next president, or timid and confused individuals like Emmanuel Macron, Francois Fillon, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

This newspaper finds Marine Le Pen and her National Front as the precious allies, as we too have been confronting radical Islamic terrorism for past 13-plus years. We believe, French voters will strongly stand against radical Islam and vote for Marine Le Pen.

The 48-year-old Le Pen has made clear pledges of combating radical Islam. Speaking on BFM television, the former lawyer emphasised how she would pull France out of the European Union, slash immigration, make it harder to get French nationality and crack down on suspected Islamists. She said “French people have the feeling of being dispossessed of their identity, of their social security system and their sovereignty.”

Marine Le Pen has proposed expelling any foreigner convicted of a crime or suspected of being radicalised. Convicted extremists with dual nationality would also be stripped of their French passports.

Mark Leonard, a critic of Le Pen, and Director of the European Council of Foreign Relations in an article released by Project Syndicate wrote: “There is no doubt that, as President of France, Le Pen could do serious damage to the European project. She has positioned herself as the antithesis of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and pledged to leave the EU’s border-free Schengen Area and the eurozone. As for the EU itself, she promises to follow in the UK’s footsteps, renegotiating the terms of her country’s membership, and then calling a referendum on the agreement. If the EU rejects the reforms Le Pen demands, she will campaign for a French exit.”

Mark Leonard wrote: “The reasons for Le Pen’s rise have as much to do with her reinvention of the National Front as with the external political environment. She has managed to escape the extreme-right ghetto, with a grand strategy, shaped by her ally Florian Philippot, that aims to broaden the Front’s appeal to key groups that previously avoided it, especially civil servants, women, and Catholics.”

Even worst critics of Marine Le Pen are endorsing the fact that Le Pen and her team are well-prepared to serve the French people.

Some people indeed are opposing Le Pen for the fact that she puts France’s national interest at priority than running after glamourising the European Union. But, we strongly believe, what Le Pen is aspiring is exactly what a nation can expect from a patriotic leader.

We are waiting for the dawn of Le Pen era – beginning of a glorious period. In French, let us say – Au Nom Du peuple : Marine Le Pen Presidente!

Godspeed Le Pen ! God bless France !

