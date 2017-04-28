French presidential election: Le Pen VS radical Islam & European Union

by Ahmed Zayed

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has temporarily resigned from National Front (FN), which is known as a far-right political party. Le Pen’s resignation from the FN significant. It definitely will have a major effect on May 7 second round of the election.

Political analysts say, Le Pen’s temporary resignation from the FN would certainly attract larger segment of voters towards her. Instead Le Pen emerges as a patriot, and pro-France candidate who has clear plans of not only improving country’s economy and resolve unemployment issues – she also pledges of combating radical Islam and terrorism, and for the benefit of the French people, she wants to renegotiate certain issues with the European Union.

Marine Le Pen has long insisted on the need for France to drop the euro single currency and return to France, and also leave Europe’s Schengen visa free zone. She wants to abolish and EU directive allowing companies in one EU country to send their workers elsewhere in the bloc.

Le Pen rightly accused Emmanuel Macron, her inexperienced opponent in May 7 runoff for the presidency of being weak in the face of Islamist terrorism.

There is possibly no room to argue the point that Emmanuel Macron is not showing much importance to the most crucial issues such as fighting radical Islam and Islamist terrorism.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron has got strong support from his ex-comrades in the socialist party. French President Francois Hollande called on voters to back Macron in the second round of the presidential election.

Marine Le Pen certainly will face the wrong propaganda of the globalists and Islamist forces. A section of the media would also continue unethical assault on Le Pen. But, of course, French voters certainly know if they want a strong leader like Le Pen as their next president or a weak and novice Macron.

Comments

comments