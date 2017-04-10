Giving impunity to extrajudicial killing is crime against humanity

by Wasim Zakaria

In the name of fighting illegal drug cartels and militancy, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been killing hundreds of people ever since he was elected. President Duterte not only granted impunity to the members of country’s law enforcement agencies but has been encouraging them in continuing so-called extrajudicial killing, which is actually mass-murder if not genocide.

Whoever raises fingers at President Duterte condemning his open support to murder of civilians in the name of fighting drugs, in particular , the Philippines’ leader won’t waste a second in cursing his critics thus calling them ‘Putangina’ (son of a whore). Possibly President Duterte is the only head of the State in the world who had shoot this nasty word on almost everyone.

May someone humbly ask President Duterte how many millions of people he must kill to free his country from drugs and militancy. He possibly cannot give a realistic answer. Extrajudicial killing can never play any role in eradicating drug addiction or militancy. Mr. Duterte needs to investigate the routes through which illegal drugs are entering his country. Without hesitation I can say – drugs cannot enter any country unless there is some secret arrangement between the state machinery and the drug cartels.

We all know, illegal drug trafficking is a multi-billion dollar ‘industry’ now. Everyday, only Filipinos are consuming an illegal drug called Shabu (also known as Yaba or Meth) worth US$ 60-100 million dollars. And this drug is transported all the way from India to the Philippines via Myanmar. Most possibly, drug cartels are using air and sea routes in finally landing Shabu in the Philippines thus distributing it amongst their networks. If president Duterte is sincere in stopping Meth from entering his country, he has to first of all identify the cohorts of the drug cartels right inside country’s air and sea ports. Without doing so, drugs cannot be eliminated simply by continuing killing of people.

Similarly, to eliminate Al Sayyaf and other jihadist outfits, President Duterte may seek suggestions from security experts and CT specialists from around the world. It is impractical to believe only police and military officers know everything of CT. Rather, in most cases, researchers, analysts and scholars on this area possess far more knowledge. Philippines embassies and missions in different countries, (especially those which already are facing threats and combating radical Islamic terrorism) can suggest names of names of CT experts to the president (Please see our article titled: CT: Myth and realities).

While combating crimes and militancy, it is important for the world leaders to acknowledge a plain fact – extrajudicial killing are nothing but murder committed by the members of security and law enforcement agencies, and it should be immediately declared as crime against humanity.

Punitive measures, including sanctions should be initiated against those governments and nations which give impunity to extrajudicial killings.

World leaders need to realize, some nations and governments are trying to justify extrajudicial killing under the disguise of combating crimes, terrorism or militancy. It even are regularly used in silencing political opponents in many countries.

Unless the world leaders, especially the US and UK initiate urgent measures, hundreds and thousands of people would fall victims of extrajudicial killing. For the sake of humanity, state patronised terror or crime against humanity of this kind should be ended immediately!

