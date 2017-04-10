Gross injustice to an anti-militancy journalist in Bangladesh

Special Correspondent

Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha enjoys high-esteem in the society for his relentless efforts in establishing rule of law and upholding dignity of the judiciary in Bangladesh. But unfortunately, some vested interest groups, if not enemies of the judiciary are vigorously active right inside Bangladesh Supreme Court, who are no hesitations in ignoring orders passed by the Chief Justice, which certainly is a grave offense.

In November 2015, an appellate division bench headed by the Chief Justice passed an order of hearing of an appeal filed by anti-militancy journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. Appeal number 1833 of 2014. But for last 17 months this appeal although appears in the cause list of a High Court Division Bench of the Supreme Court, had not been heard!

Meanwhile, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury already has served over six and half years of the 7 year’s rigorous imprisonment. Sources in the High Court Division said, there is no chance of this appeal being heard until October unless the Chief Justice personally take some urgent steps.

Chief Justice Sinha may go into retirement in January 2018. This long-pending appeal would remain as an example as to how the orders of the Chief Justice are ignored and dishonored right in the apex court itself.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister is globally praised for her zero tolerance policy towards militancy. But the prolonged imprisonment of anti-militancy journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury will certainly leave a wrong signal to the world about Bangladesh government’s sincerity in combating militancy.

It may be mentioned here that in 2003, the – then BNP – Jamaat coalition government brought this false sedition, treason, and blasphemy charges’ against Shoaib Choudhury for the ‘crimes’ of confronting radical Islam, militancy, anti-Semitism, holocaust denial; and for promoting interfaith harmony.

Comments

comments