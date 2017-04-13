Who murdered the Maldivian model Raudha?

Special Correspondent

She did not commit suicide, but she was murdered. That is what parents of Maldivian model and medical student Raudha Atif’s parents have been claiming since they saw their loving daughter’s body.

Raudha, the 21-year-old blue-eyed model’s body was recovered from the possession of Islami Bank Medical College in Rajshahi, Bangladesh on march 30. Authorities of the medical college claimed, Raudha committed suicide on March 29, 2017.

Rejecting the suicide theory, Raudha’s father Mohamed Athif, a physician by profession has already filed a murder case with the court on April 11, 2017 and the court has instructed Shah Makhdum Police Station to register the case.

So finally, after 12 days, police are going to begin investigation into Raudha Athif’s murder case. But there are enough reasons of doubting if police would ever unearth the mystery behind this murder – or if they at all can. Because, there had been mysterious hands of some influential hand from behind the scene in getting the autopsy report favoring the suicide theory. The same hands certainly will play foul with the forensic report.

Can Dr. Mohamed Athif finally win the battle against those unseen evils? Police should immediately collect the detailed call records of Raudha’s mobile phone(s) including voice records. They also need to collect the same of all the suspects. Video footage of the CCTV installed in the medical college should be also collected, and we hope those aren’t already erased or altered.

Dhaka’s largest English daily claimed, most of the students of the medical college are members of Jamaat-e-Islami. On condition of anonymity, a retired police officer told Weekly Blitz, he was totally astonished knowing teachers and students of medical college would bring-down the hanging body of Raudha Athif thinking she was “still alive”. This very “enthusiasm” smells rat. Moreover, he was surprised reading the statement of the authorities where they claimed to have broken the door to enter Raudha’s room, while Raudha’s family members did not find any signs of the door been ‘broken”. “This is absolutely unbelievable claim made by the medical college authorities. They were in hurry in hiding something,” he added.

