Narayanganj 7 murder: Truth revealed or buried?

by Nasrin Sultana Khan

It was 2014 when local media were busy in publishing stories centering the sensational Narayanganj 7 murder. In brief, seven bodies were found floating in the Shitalakhya river in Narayanganj during a chilly winter morning. It was quickly discovered by the media that the ‘killers’ or masterminds behind these bone-chilling murders were none but there officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces, who were on deputation in Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an elite force especially formed to combat terrorism and militancy.

Almost simultaneously, audio clip of telephonic conversation between a godfather of Narayanganj district and one of the main accused of the incident were leaked to media, giving substantial elements for any investigative journalist in finding hands of that godfather behind the murders. But unfortunately, godfathers and armed cadres – even terrorists and militants enjoy protection from political parties. And such romance between the godfathers and political parties place these evils (the godfathers) mostly above the law.

First of all, let me make it clear that RAB is a well-disciplined and highly skilled elite force who deserve credits for very courageously combating militancy and terrorism. Should there be no RAB in this country, Bangladesh would have turned into a safe haven of terrorists, militants, extortionists, and criminals. RAB is not any band of criminals or killers. But the way Narayanganj 7-murders had been portrayed in the media, people both at home and abroad would be easily misled and draw a wrong conclusion branding RAB as a mafia gang engaged in numerous forms of criminal activities, including contract killings. Such perception would ultimately smash the very image of Bangladesh.

I am not advocating in favor of RAB of course. I too do not endorse the way they are being engaged (or used) in forced disappearances and extrajudicial killing. But of course, it is really difficult for anyone in buying the story which had been provided to the media centering Narayanganj 7-murder case. Over – enthusiasm of some influential individuals in putting the blame on those three officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces clearly indicated – someone was making frantic bids in creating a manufactured fact and burying the truth.

Right after the leaked audio of the telephonic conversation between the godfather and the main accused (not a member of RAB) became talk of the country and even a nursery kid could identify the mastermind behind these murders, the entire nation with utter dismay witnessed how political might turned much powerful than rule law. Members of the parliament were emotionally blackmailed by the godfather, who not only cried like a child but also pronounced of resigning from politics. His message was clear. Very clear. He wanted the three officers of RAB made scapegoats thus granting him a bail-out.

And we all know rest of the story. But what our politicians may not know is – truth shall finally come out. One day!

Comments

comments