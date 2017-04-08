Park Geun Hye : From Blue House to prison cell

By Sohail Choudhury

Humans should never feel proud. Because, God does not like people who tries placing themselves almost into the same level of God. They start considering themselves as almighty. Because, power makes them blind – turns them arrogant and even an evil.

No one but God knows what fate awaits for a man or woman, who today is languishing in prison cells, serving unjust and wrong imprisonment. No one could imagine a prisoner Sheikh Mujibur Rahman would become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh just within hours of being freed from Pakistani prison. or South Africa’s Nelson Mandela would turn into the most powerful person of the country from the status of a prisoner.

God always has His own plan about everything. He is the Almighty and the lone decision maker. He can turn a beggar into a monarch just within the fraction of a second. He also can turn a monarch or a President or Prime Minister not only into a beggar but also a disgraceful person. Those of us who believe in God and feel His very presence within ourselves, understand and feel His power. To us, God is everything, and we humans are simply nothing.

Just look into the fate of Park Geun Hye! Only weeks back, she was the President of South Korea. The most powerful person in that country. Pride made her blind. And arrogance turned her into an evil. She possibly started considering herself as the mightiest and someone above the law. But God knows how to punish such proud individuals. He did punish the Pharaos. He did punish the nefarious Hitler. Saddam Hussein, Muammar Al Gaddafi, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and many others. No one could escape God’s punishment.

Yesterday’s President Park Geun Hye, living inside the Blue House today is prisoner 503, locked in a 114 square feet prison cell, wearing green-colored prison garb. The chest of Park’s uniform was emblazoned with her prison number 503, by which she will be known until she is in prison.

South Korean authorities are going to bring a number of criminal charges against Park Geun Hye (65), including high-treason and sedition.

But of course that is possibly not the end of everything. Who knows, what plan God has about this former president. May be she will repent and seek forgiveness from God. And God the Almighty is kind and merciful. He loves those who seek His mercy and kindness. May be one day, prisoner 503 – Park Geun Hye will once again re-emerge as the people’s leader. She may even become the President. Yes, nothing is impossible for God.

Since beginning our journey, back in 2003, Weekly Blitz has been proudly pronouncing it’s slogan – Fears none but God. Yes, we only fear the God. Because, we are his slaves. And we firmly believe in God’s power. He can do anything! Everything!

When I am writing this oped, our editor and my loving elder brother, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, internationally acclaimed anti-militancy journalist, security analyst, and author of many books is languishing in prison in Bangladesh, serving rigorous imprisonment in a false sedition, treason, and blasphemy case; for the ‘crimes’ of confronting radical Islam, militancy, terrorism, anti-Semitism, and Holocaust denial, and for promoting interfaith harmony. He is in jail since 2012, and the patrons, cohorts, and appeasers of radical Islamic terrorism, and anti-Semitism are exerting evil influences, even inside the apex court in keeping him in prison as long as possible.

Hundreds of editorials and opeds had already appeared in various newspapers including Weekly Blitz in defence of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. The US Congress passed a bipartisan resolution HR-64 in 2007 with 406 votes. Committee to Protect Journalist, Reporters Sans Frontiers, American Jewish Committee, and many more organizations (not Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch) issued statements demanding his released. Thousands of people, including Senators, Congressmen, Members of Parliament, politicians, journalists, Rabbis, writers, social activists, and members of the civil society still are continuing campaign in the social media and blogs, condemning the unjust imprisonment of my brother Shoaib Choudhury. But it seems Bangladesh authorities are turning a deaf ear to all of such precious plight.

Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor Dr. Elie Wiesel in 2009, during the ceremony of Monaco Media Award said, “Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is not only my brother, but he also is precious to me. Because, he stood against radical Islam, jihad, anti-Semitism, and Holocaust denial in a Muslim country. He took life risk. But he remains firm. That makes him a hero. A real hero.

Today, my brother and editor of this newspaper is a convict prisoner. But, only God the Almighty knows, what fate awaits for him on tomorrow. As I said, God certainly can turn a prisoner into a statesman or a powerful person within the fraction of a second. And, we firmly believe in God’s power. We believe in God’s kindness. Please pray, for our editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. God bless those beautiful and precious individuals, who have never forgotten or abandoned my brother and this newspaper. Amen!

