by Priyanka Choudhury

My father, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is an internationally known anti-jihadist journalist, languishing in prison since 2012 in Bangladesh; serving rigorous imprisonment in a false sedition, treason, and blasphemy case for the ‘crimes’ of confronting radical Islam and jihad, for denouncing anti-Semitism, holocaust denial and religious hatred, and for promoting interfaith harmony.



Since my childhood, I was taught to uphold the spirit of religious harmony and consider everyone – people of all faiths as brothers and and sisters. Ever since I learnt about Marine Le Pen, very naturally I felt attracted to her leadership qualities, because she has openly vowed to confront radical Islam and militancy. In today’s world, we need leaders like Le Pen as head of the government and states.

The upcoming Presidential election in France is extremely important, where the French voters can decide, if they want their country confront radical Islam or embrace the ultimate fate of Islamisation of France.

As a friend of the French people, I am making an appeal to the voters – please vote for Marine Le Pen !

