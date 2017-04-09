by Ahmed Zayed

If the outcome of VBNM/the upcoming presidential election In France lies under the boots of the media, then Emmanuel Macron will win. But, if the decision lies in the hands of voters – the people, then for sure, Marine Le Pen be the winner.

Polls show National Front candidate Le Pen and centrist independent Macron in a dead hit at around 25 percent heading into the first round on April 23. Desperate media are making frantic bids in projecting Macron ‘easily winner’.

Marine Le Pen is putting emphasis on improving the living standard of the French people as well as taking effective measures in combating radical Islamic terrorism. She also is concerned on the threats posed by the immigrants. Clearly, to Marine Le Pen, France is First. While to Macron, France is not at the top of his agenda. He is ready to compromise interests of France for the sake of globalisation.

Le Pen in a recent debate said, “I consider that in this election our civilisation is at state.” She pledged of restoring order and combat unfettered globalisation.

We want to believe, French voters will make the right decision and make Le Pen the next President of France.

Comments

comments