Radicalisation of Muslims continue under the disguise of ‘dawah’

by Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

While intelligence and law enforcing agencies are keeping eyes on Qawmi (Koranic) madrassas and cadet madrassas, radicalisation of Muslim male and female are continuing in the Muslim and non-Muslim nations by the Tablighi Jamaat. Although Tablighis pretend to be ‘enlightening’ Muslims on the message of Koran and Hadith, they in fact put much emphasis on encouraging non-Muslims in embracing Islam.

Under the ‘dawah’ or call (to Islam) agenda, Tablighi Jamaat gives an impression to its targets that every religion but Islam are null and void.

During recent years, radical Islamic terrorists and radicalised Muslims have melted into Tablighi Jamaat as Tablighis aren’t yet under the radar of law enforcers.

According to a research paper by internationally known anti-militancy journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, there are over eight million Muslims around the world who are connected to Tablighi Jamaat.

He said, Tablighi Jamaat’s activities are spreading fast and it already had penetrated into Russia, east-European nations, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, and China.

“In Canada, United States, Britain and Australia, Tablighi Jamaat’s activities are continuing through mosques, community mosques, community centers are residences of Muslims”, Shoaib Choudhury wrote.

“One of the key goals of Tablighi Jamaat is encouraging non-Muslims in embracing Islam, and to attain this goal, demonising every religion and holy scriptures except Islam and Koran is one of the key tools, which Tablighis randomly apply” he added.

In Bangladesh, activities of the Tablighi Jamaat are spreading very fast. Mostly un-educated or less educated people become follower or activists of this group. Some of the followers of Tablighi Jamaat get such heavily motivated and radicalised that they not only start hating the non-Muslims but even their fellow Muslims who follow either the moderate path of Islam or embrace sufism.

In the Southern part of the country, influence of Tablighi Jamaat are increasing at an alarming pace. Female followers of the Tablighi Jamaat turn extremely radicalised. They not only cover themselves behind burqas but few of them even get motivated in turning into ‘mujaheedins’ (jihadists) or lone wolves.

Many of the Tablighi followers get themselves detached from their family members for the cause of joining jihad.

