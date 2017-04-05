Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury : The maverick

by Kayser Sobhan

Unfortunate truth or reality is – in today’s world where most of the newspapers have gone into tight grips of large conglomerates, journalist and the editors have become corporate executives, if not corporate slaves. They spend all the energies in serving corporate interests instead of playing the role of soldiers of one of the main pillars of democracy.Same comment is applicable to TV and electronic media journalists.

There was a time, when journalists enjoyed high-respect in the societies. But now, they either are corporate executives or publicists (you may even call them public relations officers) of any particular party or interest group. But certainly, whenever we are pushed into extreme frustration on any of the important issues – there always are some last hopes or light houses.

There is no argument about journalism being one of the noble professions. Someone needs tremendous courage, intellect, patriotism and commitment in becoming a real journalist. But, let us give an unbiased search to locate such real journalists. How many we may finally find? It won’t be more than 20-30 percent. That means, today’s media are dominated by unreal or unfit journalists. And very unfortunately, this major segment are in dominant role.

The biggest challenge this world is facing today – after poverty and hunger is terrorism or militancy. More precisely-radical Islamic terrorism. Security analysts say, there are immediate necessity of combating terrorism and militancy military as well as through media. Only military initiatives cannot combat the challenges poses by radical Islamic terrorism through cyber world. There are around 23 thousand websites promoting jihad, anti-Semitism, suicide attacks, vehicle-ramming attacks, and other forms of militancy and terrorism. There are hundreds and thousands of accounts in the social media, which also are being used in spreading and promoting radical Islamic terrorism.

The most worrying fact is – there are only less than one hundred websites, which are confronting radical Islam, militancy, terrorism, anti-Semitism, and Holocaust denial. Weekly Blitz, a newspaper published from Bangladesh, a country of 170 million population, where almost ninety percent are Muslims; has been vigorously confronting radical Islam, militancy, terrorism, anti-Semitism, holocaust denial, religious hatred and promoting interfaith harmony. In a Muslim country like Bangladesh, where religious orthodoxy and anti-Semitism are spread amongst majority of the people – where radical Islam enjoys extreme popularity; it isn’t easy for a newspaper like Weekly Blitz in continuing publication for long 14 years. This newspaper is perceived and even portrayed as ‘enemy of Islam’ (although it is not) just because Weekly Blitz has the guts unpopular opinion. And the man behind this most influential newspaper is a hero. His name is Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. A maverick. An independent-minded person, who is free from any orthodoxy.

Hope the world will recognize this man for his courage. He is a man of rare virtue. He and Weekly Blitz well deserves our support and prayers.

