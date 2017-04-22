Are we sincere in a peaceful solution to the crisis in the Korean peninsula?

by Ahmed Zayed

First of all, let me make a point clear. This oped is written without any bias or prejudice. Our sole objective is establishing peace – not giving wrong instigation to chaos and war. Because we certainly understand – war can never be a method unless it is war on terror or radical Islamic militancy. Political crisis demands solutions in political way or politically – not militarily.

For years, ever since Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK, which also is known as North Korea) first made test explosion of its nuclear bomb in 1996, there is growing tension in the peninsula. South Korea has been expressing anger and serious concern at DPRK emerging as a nuclear ‘threat’ to South Korea’s security.

The Korean peninsula was divided into two parts following the war Korean of 1950. Soon after the division, South Korea has been talking about ‘unification’ of Korea while DPRK’s founding-father Kim Il Sung had demanded reunification of Korea. This certainly proves, whatever terminology the leaders of South Korea and DPRK might have used, in brief, the essence is – Koreans do not want to remain divided. In the deep core of their heart, the sentiment is – Korea is one.

Since 1996, DPRK has been gradually isolated from rest of the world for its ‘nuclear ambition’. China is now the only economic life-line of the country. It may be mentioned here that, DPRK has massive natural and mineral resources. Should it not be put under numerous sanctions, the country would have emerged as a strong economy in Asia. Experts on Korean affairs had repeatedly said, sanctions or isolation will not be able in taming DPRK or its leader, Marshal Kim Jong Un. Instead, they suggested dialogues between Pyongyang and Seoul and lifting of punitive sanctions for a peaceful solution of the crisis.

Recently, United States’ Vice President Mike Pence declared achieving the goal of denuclearisation of DPRK, through peaceful means. Mike Pence said, “North Korea would do well not to test his (President Donald Trump’s resolve, or the strengths of the armed forces the United States in this region.”

There is no argument about the US being the only Superpower in the world. Pyongyang should not compare Donald Trump with Barack Obama. If they do so, it will be a miserable blunder. Obama was timid and weak, while Trump is strong and courageous. No country in the world has even a part of the military and other strength of the United States. But of course, we want to believe, a Superpower like the US will not push the Korean peninsula towards a war – a devastating nuclear war.

The US and South Korea, and Japan jointly want denuclearisation of the DPRK. first of all, this had never happened in the past with any nuclear nation. Did India or Pakistan go for denuclearisation? No! Then DPRK should? The argument is – a nuclear DPRK would pose ‘tremendous’ threat to the security of South Korea and Japan. Well, a nuclear India and Pakistan too pose gravest threat to regional security. DPRK can be brought under rules of the nuclear nation by giving it the status of a nuclear nation.

Second point is – if DPRK will ever accept the denuclearisation proposal, the next demand would be democratisation of the Socialist nation, meaning, unseating the government of Marshal Kim Jong Un. Will Pyongyang ever step into this trap? Possibly not. What South Korea aspires is annexing DPRK with the help of the US. Even a naive would understand this plan. But, United States being the only Superpower in the world should not allow South Korea in abusing the US as its hired muscle power. Hopefully Washington will reboot its Korea policy soon.

