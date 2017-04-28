Spice & Rice Re-loaded

Spice & Rice Re-launched at Radisson Blu Dhaka

Have you ever wanted to travel back in time to the era of Mughals and be invited to one of their lavish parties with exquisite dinner laid out before you on the table? That is exactly what Spice & Rice is bringing for its guests in Dhaka. The exotic restaurant is re-loading and it surely has many surprises in stock!

As you enter the gates, which itself is an original antique door, you will be greeted by a huge copper plate engraved with ornaments dating back form over a hundred years. A beautiful display of lights playing with shadows appear in an intimately decorated room whose every wall showcases art and heritage. One would be mesmerized at the spectacles of the past that is evident everywhere. All these were not achieved very easily. As a matter of fact, the General Manager Christoph Voegeli along with Executive Chef Jed Archdeacon and Chef James Rozario (Chef de Cuisine of S&R) had traveled to various parts of the old city to source these beautiful remnants of the past. “We want to introduce Dhaka bona fide to our guests in terms of smells, sight and flavor which lead us on an adventure to various parts of the city, from Old Dhaka to DCC,” said Christoph Voegeli.

Bangladesh has a colorful history and much of its history influencing the cuisine, art, architecture and culture. Most of these antiquities are approximately 150 to 200 years old and some of them even came from the Ottoman Empire. The place is surely a treat for the senses as eyes can never really stop marveling at the different collections from the past while the taste buds would be relishing in the finest cuisine there is to be!

“Each scene in the restaurant is different and something is always happening somewhere,” said Chef Jed Archdeacon. “The experience is as engaging in dining as well. There are kebab stands and delightful aroma coming from the charcoal burning live from each one. The epicurean journey would take you to a wide assortment of mouth-watering kebabs. While there may be many restaurants in Bangladesh, most of them turn out to serve Indian food or mixed cuisine. We strive to bring the genuine tastes of Dhaka to our guests which differ quite a lot from those available elsewhere because of the use of spices and ancient techniques.” Chef James brings forward the luxurious kebabs, curries and appetizers prepared in Dhakaiya styles, with produce imported from abroad. “Various exotic dishes will be found such as biriyani, pigeon masala, shan mutton bhuna, etc. A mélange of Bengali sweets will be present such as pistachio kulfi, roshogolla, chomchom, firni, jorda, etc. Here too, premium will be given to quality (produce imported from abroad), technique and styling. All in all, it would surely be an experience of senses for the guests with an authentic feel”

