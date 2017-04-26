Top priority for France and other European nations are to combat radical Islam

by Sohail Choudhury

Pollsters and analysts are busy in making predictions on the final result of May 7th second-phase of the French presidential election. Surveys showed voters more concerned about unemployment and the economy than terrorism or security. But, of course, such forces can only give space to radical Islam, and militancy in further expanding its network.

Let us never forget the ruthless attack at Charlie Hebdo magazine office in January 2015. Its also important to remember, Islamic State gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in Paris the following November, a Tunisian man rammed a truck through crowds during Bastille Day celebration In Nice in July 2016, killing 86 people, and on April 21, 2017, Islamic State fighter named Karim Cheurfi (a Frenchman living in the Paris suburbs) attacked Paris’s Champs Elysees killing policeman.

Let us also not ignore the fact that Europe witnessed a series of attacks by the radical Islamic terrorists, targeting Stockholm, London and underground train system in Saint Petersburg – just in the recent past.

With all of these incidents of jihadist attacks, it really is prime time for European nations to give much priorities to issues like combating radical Islamic terrorism, and security.

If the spread of radical Islam is’t stopped forthwith – in the near future, there would be jihadist attacks in most of the – if not all of the European countries. And of course, that would push each of the European nations towards gravest security threats. To save Europe from such catastrophe, there are urgent necessities for emergence of patriotic leaders like Marine Le Pen and Theresa May, and Vladimir Putin, and of course not confused leaders like Angela Merkel. Britain, France, Italy and all other countries in Europe definitely need to control their borders and make sure, radical Islamic terrorists do not get the opportunity of either entering Europe or shifting locations from one country to another – under disguise – taking undue advantage of an unprotected border.

European country need to put their national interest at the top of anything else. They may rethink, if the concept of ‘European Union’ were wrong. If they consider this point without any wrong emotion, possibly they will follow Britain – sooner or later, and leave the European Union.

