Voters reject traditional French politics

by Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen will face a relative novice, so-called independent centrist Emmanuel Macron in the final round of country’s presidential election on May 7. Although Macron claims to be hailing from the establishment parties that have dominated France for decades, he actually is a puppet of the ruling socialists. This has become crystal clear as Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve tweeted an appeal to all voters to back Macron in the final round “to combat the National Front’s disastrous project to take France backwards and to divide the French people.”

Prime Minister Cazeneuve’s tweet not only proved the desperation of the ruling party in getting their silent cohort or Team-B in disguise – Emmanuel Macron and his party ‘En Marche’ – win the election and defeat patriot and anti-Islamist candidate Marine Le Pen and her National Front (FN).

It is evidently clear that the French people are looking for a change as they already are tired of those establishment parties. But of course, if they now elect Macron as the next president, it will be simply like jumping from frypan to fire. Hopefully the French voters know by now, the entire nexus of establishment parties – from Socialist Party to Republican Party, from Communists to darlings of radical Islam – all are united in ‘defeating Marine Le Pen.

Emmanuel Macron does not have any plan or desire in combating radical Islamic terrorism, an issue France certainly needs to be addressed. Moreover, to individuals like Macron, European Union is a priority – France is not. He does not want to secure France’s borders. If elected, Macron would be the worst-ever president of the country.

It is now extremely important for the French voters to decide – if they are looking for a secured, prosperous and strong France. If the answer is – YES, then they need to vote for Marine Le Pen and elect her as the next president.

