What about Jerusalem?

by Jehova Stone

During his election campaign, President Donald Trump made several pledges. One of his prime pledges possibly has now been moved to shelves. He may not touch this issue in the near future. It may even happen, President Trump would step into the policy of Barack Obama and never recognize Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Jewish State. He may do this to avoid conflict with radical Muslim nations. For years, under the leadership of Iran, some Muslim nations have been pressing the demand of recognising eastern part of Jerusalem as the capital of Palestinians. This is what they define as ‘two-state formula’. They even promote the idea of ‘one-state formula’ by eliminating the Jewish State from the global map.

The demand of Palestinian State with Jerusalem as its capital enjoys tremendous support of majority of Muslims. This bloc is united and determined. They not ready to offer any discount on this ‘fundamental’ claim.

On the other end, Jews are not at all united in pressing the demand of declaring Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Jewish State. There are many Jews, mostly the leftists, who even do not support the existence of the Jewish State. This bloc too are united and organized. They not only oppose the existence of the Jewish State, but also actively discourage everyone, particularly Muslims from standing in defence of the Jewish State. They make united efforts in silencing any Muslim individual or media from voicing in favor of the Jewish State or from pressing the demand of getting Jerusalem recognized as the eternal capital of the Jewish State.

If a non-Muslim would be legally intimidated or imprisoned anywhere in the world for voicing in favor of the Palestinian State with Jerusalem as its capital, the entire Muslim world would stand in defence of that pro-Palestine non-Muslim. But what happens to a Muslim intimidated or imprisoned for voicing in favor of the Jewish State? Any idea? Do the Jews stand in their defence? Do they?

Comments

comments