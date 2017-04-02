by Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

Professor of security studies at Austin Peay State University, and an author of many books Taj Hashmi in an opinion-editorial published on March 28, 2017 titled – ISIS threats in Bangladesh: Denials and Delusions, wrote: “It has happened again in the wake of the latest round of terror attacks in Bangladesh, with ISIS claiming credit for it, authorities in the country have again started resorting to the old response. Rejecting any ISIS involvement in terror attacks Bangladesh as ‘propaganda’. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal poses the question: “Why will the ISIS come here? One wonders if leaders in any terror-infested country. would ever ask a similar question! we know ISIS is a global terrorist outfit waging a total war against everyone. Muslims or non-Muslims.”

Mr. Hashmi wrote, “It’s noteworthy that politicians and law – enforcers in Bangladesh either cry wolf about “impending terror attacks” in the country or they cry hoarse denying the existence of any international terrorist group.”

Regarding Prof Rohan Gunaratna’s comments where he said Islamic State exists in Bangladesh, Taj Hashmi wrote: “Law-enforcers can neither be the main CT (Counterterrorism) operators, nor can they decide whether particular genres of terrorists are homegrown, or in cahoots with transnational terror group like Al Qaeda and ISIS. The Inspector General of Police (in Bangladesh) AKM Shahidul Haque believes any claim about ISIS presence in Bangladesh is “baseless propaganda”. “What we call militants are actually homegrown who might have been embodied with IS philosophy and ideology. But they don’t have any link with the IS,” he insists. Rejecting security analyst Rohan Gunaratna’s claim that the ISIS was behind the Gulshan cafe attack (in Dhaka) last year, the IGP asserts: “Rohan is not a police officer, nor a military officer. He does not deal with any security issue. He is an academician, a professor of a university … does not have any experience of the real issue of Bangladesh”. However, we know security analysts and academics can be CT and COIN (Counterinsurgency) experts as well; and at times, they know as much if not more about terrorism and insurgency as the brightest police or military officer.”

Mr. Hashmi is absolutely correct! Here I would give an example of how CT experts and security analysts have much more knowledge on the issue than any police or military officers.

In 2003, anti-jihadist journalist (who also is an expert on CT and militancy issues, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury wrote about rise of radical Islam in Bangladesh, and threats posed by radical Islamic terrorists. He explained through his investigative and in-depth journalism as to how 84 thousand madrassas were turning into breeding ground of jihadists in Bangladesh.

Shoaib Choudhury also exposed the method of hate-speech anti-Semitism being promoted by imams during the Friday prayer’s sermon.

Choudhury rightly identified such hate speech as the main vessel of combating militancy but the threats posed by radical Islamic terrorists are getting intensified.

Most unfortunate fact is, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury was wrongly convicted in this false case and has been languishing in prison serving 7-year’s rigorous imprisonment.

Although Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been vowing to eliminate militancy from the country and calling upon people from all walks of lives to stand against radical Islam and militancy, sincerity of such pronouncements and calls are getting clearly dirtied as her government and the state machinery are exerting evil spreading seeds of radical Islam amongst the minds of almost 130 million (now above 150 million) Muslims in the country.

The-then BNP-Jamaat government, instead of paying any heed to Shoaib Choudhury’s valuable observations – turned violently annoyed and used law-enforcers and intelligence agencies in blinging ridiculous charges of sedition, treason, and blasphemy against him. They sent him to jail. But in less than two years, precisely in 2005, Bangladesh witnessed the emergence of notorious jihadist group named Jamaatul Mujahidin Bangladesh (JMB). And until today the country not only is continuously influence in keeping Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury in prison.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina needs to immediately release internationally known anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, duly compensate him for wrongful imprisonment and initiate a judicial inquiry to identify the culprits who brought the false sedition, treason, and blasphemy case against this renowned journalist, and also find those jihadist cohorts who exerted evil influence on courts in getting him wrongly convicted, and obstructing his release till now.

It would be unwise asking why Islamic State has stepped into Bangladesh. Bangladesh needs to come out of the wrong culture of denial and if necessary, seek help from the international community in fighting and eliminating radical Islamic terrorism.

