World-class Pohela Boishakh Celebration at Radisson Blu Dhaka

On this 14th April 2017, Radisson Blu Dhaka is once again raising the bar with the Pohela Boishakh Celebration and will be hosting a world class Bengali New Year’s Event! All the most anticipated specialties prepared in the upmost traditional and refined way with exciting new additions and influences to make this year’s event the greatest in history of Pohela Boishakh celebration!!

The hotel will be a backdrop of glimmering lights, illuminated drapes and handmade crafts and pottery for three days running from the 13th April to 15th April.

This year there never seen before treats and surprises for all Bangladeshis and International Travelers!!

Spice and Rice is putting on a cutting edge world class display of culinary interaction and innovation, Chef James’s spectacular Pohela Boishakh Buffet offerings of all the traditional specialties plus modern additions and his famous themed kebabs with a flavoring of New Year Color within a fully interactive and decorated buffet. For the first time in Spice and Rice’s already renowned history that such a high ended event will take place. Look out for the dry ice infused young coconuts, and themed ice sculptures displayed in an array of color and Bengali Tradition. Treat yourself to the most scrumptious of Hilsha specialties. Indulge in the divine Mutton Bhuna Kichori made from the finest of ingredients available in the luxury market today!

Water Garden Brasserie is hosting a Pohela Boishakh Desi lunch and dinner exposing focus on tradition mixed with style, quality with an element of surprise, Dhaka’s first ever Ice made Ice cream sundae counter with LED infusion! Sample the rainbow colored freshly fried Gilabis / Hilsha stations, Lentil extravaganza and a huge local sweet sampling display, bouquets of colored flowers and elegant rainbow colored fine cloth weave and hang from the restaurant with chef special pass-arounds. Whole mutton Bengali style spit for live carving in the restaurant, Pabda Machher Kofta Curry, Potoler Dolma, and assorted bhortas followed by desserts like Patishapta Pitha, Roshomalai, Batasha!! Kids are invited to join in the festivities with a “candy lane” of live kids favorites mixed with face painting / magician shows and their favorite fluffy friends!!

The essence of the day will be reflected amongst hotel staffs as well, who will be dressed in an exotic fashion of red saris and punjabis, a stark contrast to the usual dapper suits.

Pohela Boishakh is a time to celebrate special moments with your friends and family, so to make the Pohela Boishakh a memory to cherish, join us here at Radisson Blu Dhaka on that festive day. For reservation, please call 9834555 ext-8811 or, 01730089130.

