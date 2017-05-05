Le Pen & Shoaib Choudhury

by Dr. Abul Quashem Joarder

Marine Le Pen undoubtedly now is at the focal point of the media. French presidential election too has caught the attention of everyone, and this is for the first time, the battle of ballot between Le Pen and Macron grabs huge interest because of one key reason. France is under State of Emergency as the country is witnessing serious threats posed by radical Islam. It is a fact that, radical Islam is very rapidly expanding in Europe and the West. Muslim in that part of the world are getting provocations of such a high degree that in some cases they are not hesitating imposing, or let us say-self imposing strict Sharia culture with the clear objective of challenging the Western social values.

We certainly know the recent madness centering the burqini issue or over enthusiasm of Muslim females in the West in wearing Sharia attire-particularly Islamic veils or headscarves. It is like pronouncing or waging attire-jihad to fuel the so-called conquest of radical Islam. We know, radicalisation of Muslims are continuing through 23,000 jihadist websites and through Tablighi Jamaat.

Since past years, battle against Islamic State has been continuing in Syria and Iraq, while there is sudden escalation in jihadist notoriety by the Talibans and ISIS in Afghanistan. On the other hand, terror attacks by radical Islamic terrorists are taking place in different parts of the Europe, including France.

At this crucial timing, Marine Le Pen has prioritised the issue of combating radical Islam and jihadist madness in France. If she wins the May 7 final round of the election, hopefully France will begin an effective and important offensives on radical Islam. For the sake of ensuring a safer France – this measure is essential. It should be mentioned here that, ruling socialists have miserably failed in combating radical Islam due to bankrupt policies of the government. There even are clear signs of appeasing the radical Islam by the ruling elites. This tendency is suicidal.

Like the US President Donald Trump, media is equally ruthless on Le Pen. As if their stand against radical Islamic terrorism is a crime.

Noble efforts, unfortunately do not get due appreciations in most of the countries. We can bring here the example of anti-militancy journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, who has been languishing in jail since 2012 in Bangladesh for the ‘crimes’ of confronting radical Islam and jihad; denouncing anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial; and promoting interfaith harmony. Shoaib Choudhury is serving rigorous imprisonment in a false sedition, treason and blasphemy case.

Truth is – to save this world from the threats posed by radical Islam, we need leaders like Donald Trump, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Marine Le Pen. We need to stand in defence of courageous journalists like Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. But unfortunately, instead of doing so, we are wrongly demonising them. This world need more Le Pen and Shoaib Choudhurys !

