What may happen on May 13?

While Washington and Pyongyang are holding negotiations in a most discreet manner through diplomatic channels, US President Donald Trump is having the plan of military strikes on North Korea as the next course of action if Washington fails in getting Pyongyang back to talks. On the other hand, North Korean leader Marshal Kim Jong Un is fully prepared in giving a ‘befitting’ response to any attacks by the US or its allies in the peninsula.

A statement from Pentagon chief Jim Mattis Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Director of national Intelligence Dan Coats read: “We are engaging responsible members of the international community to increase pressure on (Pyongyang) in order to convince the regime to de escalate and return to the path of dialogue.”

National Security Advisor HR McMaster tells something else. He told the ambassadors from 15 countries that “there would be a military solution even if they don’t want to do it.”

South Korean lobby in the United States are trying for getting North Korea added in the list of the US as “state sponsors of terrorism.”

There even are strong diplomatic efforts by Seoul in getting Washington’s assistance in unseating the North Korean leaders (including Kim Jong Un) thus transforming it into a democracy and finally get North Korea ‘unified’ with South Korea. With this goal in mind, South Korean diplomats, members of its intelligence agency and the lobbyists are maintaining regular contacts with the media in the US in particular and the world in general in continuing media offensives on North Korea and Marshal kim Jong Un.

Under this extremely tense situation, some of the astrologers in the West have already marked May 13 as the date when the Third World war would break-out. They are ‘almost certain about this prediction turning into a deadly reality.

If really the US would launch airstrikes on the North Korea then for sure, a nuclear war will begin within hours of the first strike, and that surely will lead the world towards total doom !

Shall we have our last dinner on the 12th of May, as most possibly we are going to die on the next day as nuclear war begins? Shall we meet our near and dear ones on 5/12 as we would be dead on the 13th?

Well, it is just stupidity of highest order in paying any heed to what those astrologers predict. In reality, United States will never attack the North Korean soil as they know very well – North Korea is not Syria or Afghanistan. It is a nuclear power and Marshal Kim Jong Un is not a coward leader who would simply remain silent or get afraid if his country is attacked.

What may happen on May 13? Nothing! But one thing is almost certain. President Donald Trump will finally speak to Marshal Kim Jong Un and succeed in a peaceful solution to the decade-old crisis in the Korean peninsula.

