Thank you very much SCLAC !

The Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee (SCLAC), under the leadership of its Chairman, Justice M Enayetur Rahim has been continuing praise-worthy works in helping those people, who are languishing in jails for years without any trial. Every day, around 25 poor and destitute legal aid seekers also approach the SCLAC office for legal assistance.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim and SCLAC are doing an excellent job. They certainly deserve everyone’s appreciation for this.

Can we draw the attention of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and other members of the Supreme Court Leglaid Aid Committee (SCLAC) to kindly visit various jails in Bangladesh on every weekends and hold hearing of both the Under – trial prisoners as well as convicted prisoners to learn the sordid stories of to how the under-trial prisoners are held in jails for years without trial while the convicted prisoners too are languishing in jails for years – even decades, as their appeals filed against the verdict are kept pending for years. In both of such cases, human rights of those individuals are completely ignored.

Here I would like to quote Kazi Reazul hoque, Chairman, National Human Rights Commission, who said, “Getting legal aid is a right of the people, not a generosity of the government.”

Thanks to the NHRC boss for this comment !

