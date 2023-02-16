Featured

Opinion

Dangerous agenda of Western weapon manufacturers

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -
While it has already been learnt that Joe Biden is not going to run...
-Advertisement-
International

Pakistani ISI recruits Indian film actresses as honeytrap tools

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -
Pakistani spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) is recruiting film actresses from Indian film industries in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Bollywood by offering them...
International

Who killed Bill Clinton’s special aide Mark Middleton?

News Desk -
Mark Middleton, former President Bill Clinton’s special advisor who reportedly signed infamous pedophile Jeffrey...
-Advertisement-

Pakistani ISI recruits Indian film actresses as honeytrap tools

International Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -
Pakistani spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) is recruiting film actresses from Indian film industries in West Bengal,...
Discover the entire story

Most Popular

Latest News

News

In Belarus, revealed the number of the country’s mob potential

Desk Blitz -
News

The United States pointed to Biden’s misunderstanding of the real situation in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden's promises to provide military support to Kyiv do not make sense, because the US leader does not understand the real...
News Desk -
News

Turkish Ministry of Energy: There are no plans for special delays in the construction of Akkuyu NPP due to earthquakes

Desk Blitz -
News

Margarita Simonyan told how the Ukrainian conflict will end – News

February 26, 2023, 14:46 - BLiTZ - News The editor-in-chief of RT, journalist Margarita Simonyan, shared his vision of how the current conflict in...
News Desk -
News

American Marine Katagnus announced a trap that awaits the United States because of Ukraine

February 26, 2023, 14:37 - BLiTZ - News Former US Marine Earl Katagnus Jr. warns that Ukraine could become another Iraq or Afghanistan for...
News Desk -
News

RIA Novosti: Germany failed attempts to oust Russia in a key region

Desk Blitz -
News

The ex-head of Roscosmos Rogozin announced the release of the circulation of his new book – News

February 26, 2023, 14:08 - BLiTZ - News The former head of Roscosmos and a volunteer of the SVO Dmitry Rogozin spoke about his...
News Desk -
News

Spain refused to send its soldiers to Ukraine – News

February 26, 2023, 14:14 - BLiTZ - News Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that the kingdom's troops would never take part in the...
News Desk -
News

How the Russian defense industry benefited from Western sanctions and found new partners – News

February 26, 2023, 13:58 - BLiTZ - News Western propagandists have announced a new round of information warfare against the Russian Federation and its...
News Desk -
News

How the Russian economy has changed over the year under sanctions – News

February 26, 2023, 13:38 - BLiTZ - News Experts in the field of economics have analyzed how the Russian economy has changed over the...
News Desk -
News

Moldova will not join NATO – DOS

February 26, 2023, 13:13 - BLiTZ - News Moldova will not become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, but as a country that...
News Desk -
News

Russian woman forced her daughter to brush her teeth with water from the toilet for “bad words”

February 26, 2023, 13:15 - BLiTZ - News A video has surfaced on social media showing a child being abused by what is believed...
News Desk -
-Advertisement-

Opinion

CounterterrorismEconomyHealthInterfaithInternationalLeisure
Opinion

Ukraine emerges into best destination for investment

Sohail Choudhury -
Western military industrial complex has...

Pakistan denies burial space to Christians

Pakistani media are boasting of reaching into understanding with Norway to "jointly work to prevent growing incidents of Islamophobia in the world", the New...
Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

When will Bangladeshi Hindus get their properties returned?

Following creation of Pakistan on the basis of religious hatred and Islamist bigotry, a notorious law titled ‘Enemy Property Act’ was incorporated that allowed...
Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Myanmar military junta has ruined the country

Myanmar military junta, under the leadership of greedy, corrupt, cruel and thuggish officers have visibly ruined the country thus pushing forward towards further civilians...
Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Russia’s walking out from New START may lead to treaty’s collapse

Following President Vladimir Putin concrete announcement of suspending Russia's membership in New START Treaty, both the Federation Council (Senate) and State Duma (House of...
Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
Opinion

Myanmar military junta has ruined the country

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -
Myanmar military junta, under the leadership of greedy, corrupt, cruel and thuggish officers have visibly ruined the country thus pushing forward towards further civilians...
-Advertisement-

Explore more news

  European Parliament President David Sassoli Belize Newspapers-
News

Deputy Sheremet said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are waiting for an unpleasant surprise when they try to attack in the south

February 26, 2023, 13:10 - BLiTZ - News State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet, representing Crimea, said that the plan of the Kyiv authorities to drive a wedge into the...
News Desk -
News

Serial arsonist of police cars detained in St. Petersburg – News

February 26, 2023, 12:49 pm - BLiTZ - News In St. Petersburg, a man was detained, suspected of a series of arson of cars and property of the police....
News Desk -
News

the republic no longer suffers from electricity shortages – DOS

February 26, 2023, 12:38 - BLiTZ - News The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy announced that the republican energy system is now operating in a "deficit-free mode." For three...
News Desk -
News

CIA chief Burns denounced Naryshkin’s ‘impudent’ attitude during their meeting in 2022

Desk Blitz -
News

TAC Columnist Carden Reveals Uncomfortable Truth about NATO and EU for Ukraine – DOS

February 26, 2023, 12:12 - BLiTZ - News Journalist James Carden, in an article for The American Conservative, said that the Ukrainian government is mistaken if it thinks that...
News Desk -
News

ISW: Russia and China can circumvent Western sanctions with the help of Belarus

Desk Blitz -
News

Published footage from Artemovsk with the scale of the destruction of the city – News

February 26, 2023, 12:05 - BLiTZ - News The RIA Novosti Telegram channel published a video showing the extent of the destruction of the city of Artemovsk after the...
News Desk -
News

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov said in an interview with TASS that Russia hopes to avoid a large-scale Turkish operation in northern Syria

Desk Blitz -
News

50 thousand Germans came out to rally against Nazism, NATO and the supply of weapons to Kyiv

Desk Blitz -
News

From March 1, eight new road signs will appear in Russia and traffic rules will change

February 26, 2023, 11:41 - BLiTZ - News From March 1, 2023, changes in the Rules of the Road will come into force in Russia, and 8 new road...
News Desk -
News

MK: The removal of toxic chemicals from the disaster site in the United States caused fear among the population

Desk Blitz -
News

Siberian woman told that her son, a member of the SVO, was not allowed into the bar in uniform – DOS

February 26, 2023, 11:42 - BLiTZ - News In Novosibirsk, a military man who took part in a special operation in Ukraine was not allowed into the Respublica bar...
News Desk -
Load more

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved