Bangladesh’s remarkable success in countering terrorism

Before Awami League came to power in 2009 under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh was known to the international community as a hotbed of notorious actions of jihadists and terrorists, while global media was projecting the country as “cocoon of terror” or “next Afghanistan”. Immediately after her swearing-in ceremony, Sheikh Hasina expressed her firm determination in fighting militancy and terrorism and free the country from the evil clutches of such notorious forces, which were posing serious threats to regional and global security.

During the past 14 plus years, Bangladesh, a South Asian nation with a population of over 170 million people, has made remarkable strides in countering terrorism in recent years. Despite initially facing significant challenges, the country has implemented comprehensive strategies and initiatives to address the threat of terrorism. Through a combination of strong political will, robust security measures, international cooperation, and community engagement, Bangladesh has emerged as a role model in effectively combating terrorism. This article explores the key factors behind Bangladesh’s success in countering terrorism and highlights the lessons that can be learned from its experiences.

One of the critical factors contributing to Bangladesh’s success in countering terrorism is the strong political will and leadership demonstrated by the secularist Awami League government. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. This unwavering commitment has provided a clear direction and enabled the implementation of comprehensive counterterrorism measures.

Bangladesh has significantly strengthened its security forces to effectively combat terrorism. The government has invested in modernizing its law enforcement agencies, intelligence services, and border control mechanisms. Improved training, capacity building, and the use of advanced technologies have enhanced the capabilities of security forces in preventing and responding to terrorist threats.

The country has enacted comprehensive counterterrorism laws and implemented judicial reforms to ensure effective prosecution and punishment of terrorists. The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009 provides a legal framework to investigate, prosecute, and convict individuals involved in terrorist activities. The establishment of special tribunals dedicated to handling terrorism-related cases has expedited the judicial process and increased accountability.

Bangladesh has actively engaged in international cooperation to counter terrorism. It has strengthened intelligence sharing with partner countries, including neighboring nations and global allies. Collaborative efforts have facilitated the exchange of information, identification of terrorist networks, and disruption of transnational terrorist activities. Furthermore, Bangladesh has been an active participant in regional and international forums focused on counterterrorism, contributing to collective efforts in tackling the global menace.

Recognizing the importance of preventing radicalization and extremism, Bangladesh has implemented various programs to address the root causes of terrorism. The government has promoted moderate interpretations of Islam, encouraged interfaith dialogue, and engaged religious leaders in countering extremist ideologies. Educational institutions, community organizations, and social media platforms have been utilized to raise awareness and promote tolerance, thereby mitigating the appeal of radicalization.

Bangladesh has adopted a community-centric approach to counterterrorism, emphasizing the involvement of local communities in preventing and detecting terrorist activities. The government has established community-based programs to encourage the reporting of suspicious behavior and the identification of potential threats. Additionally, it has initiated deradicalization programs to reintegrate individuals involved in extremist activities back into society through education, vocational training, and psychological support.

Sheikh Hasina: The key catalyst for Bangladesh’s firm commitment to countering terrorism

Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founding father of the country and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has played a pivotal role in the country’s resolute commitment to countering terrorism. Her strong leadership, unwavering determination, and comprehensive strategies have transformed Bangladesh into a shining example of successful counterterrorism efforts.

Sheikh Hasina has spearheaded the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in Bangladesh. Her unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country has provided a clear and resolute direction for the government’s actions. Under her leadership, the government has demonstrated a strong will to confront and eliminate terrorist threats, leaving no room for compromise or negotiation with extremist elements.

Sheikh Hasina’s tenure as Prime Minister has provided a stable and continuous leadership platform to address the issue of terrorism in Bangladesh. Her successive terms in office have allowed for the formulation and implementation of long-term strategies and policies, ensuring consistent efforts to combat terrorism. This stability has been instrumental in building trust and confidence among security agencies, international partners, and the general public.

Sheikh Hasina’s government has prioritized the strengthening and modernization of Bangladesh’s security forces to effectively combat terrorism. She has overseen significant investments in upgrading the capabilities and capacities of law enforcement agencies, intelligence services, and border control mechanisms. Enhanced training, provision of advanced equipment, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies have bolstered the security forces’ ability to prevent, detect, and respond to terrorist activities.

Under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, Bangladesh has adopted a comprehensive and coordinated approach to counterterrorism. The government has developed robust policies, strategies, and action plans that encompass intelligence gathering, law enforcement, legal frameworks, and international cooperation. Sheikh Hasina has ensured policy coherence among various agencies, fostering collaboration and information-sharing to effectively tackle terrorism at all levels.

Sheikh Hasina’s government has actively pursued international cooperation to address terrorism. She has fostered strong diplomatic relations and partnerships with neighboring countries and global allies, recognizing the transnational nature of terrorist networks. Through intelligence sharing, joint training programs, and collaboration in countering radicalization, Bangladesh has benefited from international support in combating terrorism. Sheikh Hasina’s leadership has been crucial in promoting Bangladesh as a responsible and reliable partner in the global fight against terrorism. She has emphasized the importance of countering radicalization and extremism as a preventive measure against terrorism. Her government has implemented initiatives to promote moderate interpretations of Islam, interfaith dialogue, and tolerance among diverse communities. By engaging religious leaders, educational institutions, and civil society organizations, Bangladesh has actively addressed the root causes of radicalization, mitigating the allure of extremist ideologies.

Bangladesh Prime Minister recognizes the significance of community engagement in countering terrorism effectively. Her government has fostered strong ties with local communities, encouraging their active participation in detecting and reporting suspicious activities. Community-based programs have been established to raise awareness, educate citizens about the dangers of terrorism, and facilitate the identification of potential threats. Sheikh Hasina’s leadership has emphasized the empowerment of communities in safeguarding their own neighborhoods and society at large.

Sheikh Hasina’s leadership has been instrumental in Bangladesh’s firm commitment to countering terrorism. Through her unwavering determination, strong political will, and comprehensive strategies, Bangladesh has made significant progress in addressing the threat of terrorism. Sheikh Hasina’s leadership has provided political stability, policy coherence, and international cooperation, while also prioritizing the strengthening of security forces and countering radicalization efforts. As Bangladesh continues its fight against terrorism, the world recognizes Sheikh Hasina as a crucial figure in driving the nation’s resolute commitment to a safer and more secure future.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s success in countering terrorism stands as a testament to the effectiveness of its comprehensive strategies and initiatives. Through strong political will, robust security measures, international cooperation, and community engagement, the country has made significant progress in mitigating the threat of terrorism. Bangladesh’s experiences provide valuable lessons for other nations facing similar challenges, emphasizing the importance of political commitment, security sector reform, legal frameworks, international cooperation, countering radicalization, and community engagement. As Bangladesh continues its efforts, it remains an inspiration and a model for countries striving to combat terrorism effectively and safeguard their citizens’ safety and security.

