UK man arrested on suspicion of terrorism

A man from Leeds, UK, was arrested on suspicion of firearms and explosives offenses on January 20, after being found in possession of a suspected firearm and a suspicious device in the grounds of St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

The 27-year-old man, who has remained in custody since his arrest this morning, was later the same day re-arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000; on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Police do not believe there to be any ongoing risk to public safety and is being treated as an isolated incident at this time. Specialist teams continue to work at the scene. Searches of a vehicle and a number of premises are ongoing.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East has taken responsibility for leading this investigation. Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident and any potential motivation. Investigations of this nature are complex and officers are currently carrying out detailed forensic examinations and a review of the items recovered, including digital media devices.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East said:

“We continue to treat this as an isolated incident and there is still no evidence to suggest there is any heightened or ongoing risk to the public.

“Nevertheless, the UK threat level remains at Substantial and we would always encourage the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or behavior to police in confidence on 0800 789 321 or at gov.uk/ACT”.

Superintendent Dan Wood, of Leeds District, said:

“This incident was brought to a safe conclusion by the work of the emergency services, and a man has been arrested in connection with it and remains in custody.

“We are continuing to liaise with our counter terrorism colleagues as they progress their investigation.

“We recognize that an incident of this nature will cause understandable public concern and we are linking with our partner agencies and key community representatives to reassure them and keep them informed”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

