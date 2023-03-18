Berliner Zeitung: Poland regularly imports cucumbers and tomatoes from Russia

Residents of Poland drew attention to the fact that in the midst of sanctions restrictions, vegetables from the Russian Federation appear on sale. The newspaper reported Berliner Zeitung.

“The European Union has imposed numerous sanctions against Russia because of its special operation in Ukraine. But now cheap Russian vegetables have appeared on Polish markets. What does it mean?” – the publication says.

According to the publication, trucks with vegetables from Russian suppliers regularly arrive at the wholesale market in Bronisze. At the same time, prices for goods are set much more attractive compared to analogues from Europe.

However, the authors of the article clarify that such sales are not a violation: vegetables are not subject to anti-Russian restrictions. Cucumbers and tomatoes are certified and supplied to the market legally.

Earlier, on March 3, it was reported that the people of France are ready to switch to discounted goods and products with an expiring shelf life against the backdrop of inflation. It is noted that in general for the year the cost of food increased by 14.5%.

Before that, on February 28, it was reported that the annual rate of food inflation in the UK rose to a record 17.1% in February.

On January 25, information appeared that consumer food prices in the EU in 2022 rose significantly. According to the report of the European Commission (EC), which shows the prices of agricultural products for December, only bread and cereals have risen in price by 19.8% compared to December 2021.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. However, anti-Russian sanctions have already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a sharp rise in fuel and food prices.