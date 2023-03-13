Cheapest luxury new building in Moscow

The most affordable luxury new building with a commissioning date of 2023 in Moscow is being built in the Yakimanka district in the Central Administrative District. Studio of 27 sq. m in the apartment complex can be bought for 32.9 million rubles, Izvestia was told on March 13 by Metrium analysts.

In total, Moscow developers plan to partially or fully commission 22 deluxe and elite class projects in 2023, analysts said. This is 314% more than last year, experts said.

“Over the past year, the number of investment transactions in the market of housing under construction has significantly decreased. At the same time, demand for projects at a high stage of readiness is quite stable, since it is formed mainly by end buyers,” said Nikolai Gladyshev, head of the residential real estate sales department at KR Properties.

The current socio-economic situation has contributed to the redistribution of the activity of buyers in the elite housing market, said Anna Radzhabova, director of the elite real estate department at Metrium Premium.

Now most clients buy such properties for savings or for their own living, but not for investment purposes, she explained.

On the eve of the analysts of the company “Bon Ton” told “Izvestia” that the most expensive district in the capital in terms of the cost of new business class buildings was the North-Western Administrative District, where the weighted average price of 1 sq. m for the month increased by 5% – up to 485.2 thousand rubles (+16.5% per year), and the cost of the lot amounted to 34.4 million rubles (+17.2% per year).

On the same day, VSN Realty analysts reported that the volume of supply of apartments for 2022 in Moscow increased by 2.2 times – from 3.6 thousand lots to 7.7 thousand lots. The average proposal budget increased by 20%, to 22 million rubles, experts noted.