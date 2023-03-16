Coca-Cola remains the leader in soda sales in Russia

Coca-Cola has remained a leader in sales of cola-flavored drinks on the Russian market, despite the suspension of soda production in the country. This is evidenced by published on March 16 RBC data from the Prodazhi.rf service and the IT company Evotor.

In the first two months of this year, more than a third of cola consumers chose Dobry Cola in stores. In second place was the Coca-Cola brand of The Coca-Cola Company that left Russia.

Closes the top three drinks under the brand “Chernogolovka”, writes ‘Gazeta Ru’. In addition, the cola produced by PepsiCo remained in the top ten popular.

However, a year ago, Coca-Cola and Pepsi were the leaders in sales of cola-flavored drinks.

In March last year, Coca-Cola announced the suspension of its activities in Russia, and in May PepsiCo left the Russian market.

In September last year, it was reported that Coca-Cola and PepsiCo were planning to change brand names and the look of their soda fridges in Russian stores.

Foreign brands began to suspend their activities in Russia or leave the Russian market amid the geopolitical situation and the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation, which were introduced due to a special operation to protect Donbass.