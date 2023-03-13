Failed SVB bank clients will have access to their funds on March 13

The US authorities will give customers of the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) access to all their funds on March 13. This is stated in a joint statement by the US Treasury, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

“The taxpayer will not incur any losses associated with the liquidation of Silicon Valley Bank”, the statement said.

This also applies to Signature Bank, which was closed by decision of the relevant state body on March 12. As in the case of SVB, investors will not suffer any financial damage.

The authorities added that decisive action is now being taken to protect the US economy by building public confidence in the banking system.

On March 12, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the authorities were not considering buying out the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank. According to her, the current situation is different from the financial crisis of 2008, when the government bailed out many banks to protect the country’s economy.

At the same time, the administration is working to provide support to the bank’s depositors.

Yellen also emphasized that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank will not lead to a chain reaction, as the US banking system is “really safe, well capitalized and resilient.”

The US bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank became known on March 11. It was reported that the organization went bankrupt in less than two days. After the bank made an unsuccessful operation with securities, depositors began to withdraw funds sharply from their accounts.