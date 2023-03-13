Foreign Ministers of Iran and Belarus discuss issues of increasing trade turnover

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between the countries with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik. The Iranian Foreign Ministry shared this on its Telegram channel on Sunday, March 12.

It is reported that the parties discussed the acceleration of the implementation of agreements aimed at increasing the volume of trade.

“Hossein Amir Abdollahian, at a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Aleinik, discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, scientific, cultural, consular spheres, as well as regional and international issues,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Aleinik expressed the country’s interest in using Iran’s transport infrastructure to export products to world markets.

On January 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Ibrahim Raisi discussed issues on the Russian-Iranian agenda with an emphasis on further building up bilateral cooperation. It was about mutually beneficial projects in the energy, transport and logistics sectors.

The desire of Russia and Iran to take bilateral relations to a new level was announced on July 18, 2022 by the assistant to the President of Russia, Yuri Ushakov.

The previous telephone conversation between Putin and Raisi took place on November 12, 2022. The Presidents discussed a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda with an emphasis on further building up cooperation in the political, trade and economic fields, including the transport and logistics sector.