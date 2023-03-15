Half of imported cars in Russia in 2022 were brought by individuals

In 2022, the volume of imports in the Russian automotive market showed an increase compared to 2021 and amounted to about 443 thousand cars, Izvestia was told in the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. At the same time, legal entities imported about 50.5% of this volume, the ministry added.

Vice-President of the National Automobile Union Anton Shaparin clarified to Izvestia that previously the lion’s share of cars was imported by legal entities – official distributors of foreign automobile brands. “Physicists” were carrying tens of thousands of cars, according to an expert.

In 2021, according to the Federal Customs Service, 338.9 thousand cars were imported into our country. Thus, this year this indicator increased by 30.7% compared to the previous one.

As the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade explained to Izvestia, various types of permits were issued and continue to be issued for imported cars – at the choice of the importer.

“At the moment, to confirm the compliance of the car design with the necessary requirements when importing from abroad, the mechanisms for obtaining both OTTS, and SBKTS, and ZOETS are used. In order to saturate the market, importers have a choice of the most convenient tool for them, ”said the representative of the department.

The National Automobile Union noted that car dealers, instead of registering ZOETS, more actively used the scheme with checking cars with the subsequent issuance of SBKTS, that is, they used the services of individuals to import cars (SBKTS for new cars is issued to individuals). And the procedure for obtaining ZOETS was introduced in 2022 – just to replace the registration of OTTS for cars whose official deliveries have ceased.

According to Rosstandart, in total in 2022 more than 315,000 SBKTS were issued, and only about 11,000 ZOETS.

The Association of Automobile Dealers (ROAD) confirmed to Izvestia that the sellers began to use the scheme for the supply of cars with the participation of citizens, but this measure was forced.