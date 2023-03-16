Import duty on furniture from Europe proposed to increase five times

The duty on wooden and upholstered furniture, as well as mattresses from Europe is planned to be increased from 8.5–12% to 50%. This was told to Izvestia in the Association of Furniture and Woodworking Industry Enterprises (AMDPR).

This measure is associated with retaliatory sanctions against unfriendly countries, as well as the need to support domestic producers, the association said. The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Economic Development are already working in this direction. The latter reported that they had received proposals from AMDPR.

Mikhail Burmistrov, general director of Infoline-analytics, believes that prices for European furniture, taking into account the high duty, will increase by about 60%. Thus, it will become uncompetitive in the domestic market.

Maxim Valetsky, co-owner of the furniture company Mr.Doors, called the duty increase the right decision. According to him, the response to European companies could be more stringent.

“In principle, our market does not need imported furniture. It now accounts for a small volume in sales. The domestic market is provided by Russian manufacturers, who have increased their output in recent years,” the entrepreneur noted.

This is also confirmed by the AIDP data: if in 2019 imported furniture accounted for 49%, then in 2022 its share has halved to 24%. At the same time, the production of domestic products is increasing: last year, the growth compared to the previous year was 15% – 356 billion rubles.

If the duty is increased, the supply of imported furniture may be suspended, Mikhail Burmistrov believes. At the same time, it will also apply to goods from parallel imports, Timur Irtuganov added.

This may also affect IKEA products, which the Ministry of Industry and Trade recently included in the list of brands supplied under this scheme. In this case, prices will double, he believes.o the chest of drawers: they want to increase the duty on European furniture to 50%