In Moscow, the manufacturer of plant foods will expand the range

The metropolitan manufacturer of plant foods is launching the production of new products and expanding its range. This was announced on March 13 by the head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy (DIPP) of Moscow, Vladislav Ovchinsky.

“Recently, the company has produced gluten-free vegetable cheesecakes, and in the near future it will launch the production of vegetable gorgonzola cheese,” he is quoted as saying.

Ovchinsky noted that the company monthly produces more than 60 tons of natural products from Russian raw materials. According to him, the company has its own laboratory, where it creates products that have no analogues in Russia and completely exclude animal products, including syrniki, tofu, soft and cream cheeses.

“Our products are complete sources of protein in the diet, which is especially important for people who follow a healthy diet,” said Dmitry Gudakovsky, CEO of IN+U Food.

In early February, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the city is implementing about 70 industrial investment projects, the total investment exceeds 169 billion rubles.

For example, the authorities provide land for the construction of industrial and socially significant facilities. From 2022, land plots for the construction of production facilities are transferred for 1 ruble.