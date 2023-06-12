India Hosts Closed-Door Summit with Global Leaders to Tackle Development Challenges: A Prominent Spotlight on Bangladesh

In a remarkable display of diplomatic prowess, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar orchestrated a closed-door gathering with esteemed delegates from France, Bangladesh, and the United Kingdom on Monday. This extraordinary meeting, held on the fringes of the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi, exemplified India’s unwavering commitment to fostering international partnerships in the pursuit of sustainable development.

Among the distinguished attendees were Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Minister of State Development UK Andrew Mitchell, and France Minister of State Development Chrysoula Zacharopoulou. The convergence of these eminent figures represented a convergence of minds, ready to grapple with the pressing issues plaguing the global landscape.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar extended warm greetings to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the people of Russia on their momentous National Day. In a tweet, Jaishankar expressed India’s eagerness to continue their collaboration within the framework of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, underscoring the enduring bond between the two nations.

Notably, Jaishankar and Lavrov had recently engaged in a fruitful dialogue during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Cape Town, South Africa. Their discussions encompassed a wide range of crucial bilateral and international topics, affirming the dynamism that characterizes the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

Furthermore, Jaishankar assumed the role of a gracious host, extending a warm welcome to delegates at the venue of the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This momentous event, spanning from Sunday to June 13, gathered approximately 200 distinguished participants poised to address the mounting developmental challenges that afflict our world.

The Varanasi gathering served as a continuation of the Voice of the Global South Summit, which India proudly hosted in January 2023. The decisions formulated during this crucial meeting will reverberate in the upcoming United Nations SDG Summit scheduled for September in New York.

According to an official release, the meeting in Varanasi will encompass two main sessions of paramount significance. The first session, titled “Multilateralism: Collective Actions for Accelerating Progress towards SDGs,” will stimulate discourse on collaborative efforts to expedite progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The second session, entitled “Green Development: A LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Approach,” will focus on promoting environmentally sustainable practices as a way of life.

The Varanasi Development Ministers’ Meeting occurs at a critical juncture, marred by an array of daunting developmental hurdles. The sluggish global economy, debt distress, the far-reaching consequences of climate change, rampant pollution, biodiversity loss, burgeoning poverty and inequality, the pervasive cost of living crisis, disruptions in supply chains worldwide, and escalating geopolitical tensions and conflicts demand immediate attention and concerted action.

In a captivating display of cultural immersion, delegates from Brazil, Germany, Japan, Indonesia, and China arrived at Varanasi Airport on Sunday. They had the opportunity to experience the vibrant tapestry of Varanasi’s heritage and partake in the awe-inspiring Ganga Aarti ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

EAM Jaishankar, along with the esteemed delegates, actively participated in the cherished tradition of Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat on Sunday evening. The delegates were enthralled as Jaishankar led them on a captivating cruise ride, providing an enchanting glimpse of the city’s iconic riverfront.

Prior to this captivating spectacle, the delegates were warmly welcomed at Namo Ghat, where they marveled at the graceful movements of traditional artists, even joining in the merriment with their own dance steps. Subsequently, they embarked on a mesmerizing cruise vessel journey, culminating in their arrival at Dashashmaved Ghat. As the Aarti unfolded, the guests were treated to the resounding melodies of a special Shankhnaad, resonating deep within their souls.

Foremost among the objectives of the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi is the formulation of a groundbreaking roadmap for global agricultural development across 20 developing nations, including India. Esteemed agricultural scientists from around the world will convene to ideate on critical issues pertaining to agriculture, agricultural education, and research.

The Varanasi Development Ministers’ Meeting assumes heightened significance given the multifaceted developmental challenges that afflict our world today. The gathering presents an unprecedented opportunity for collective agreement on strategies to expedite the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while fostering harmonious synergies between development, environment, and climate agendas. Such an approach ensures progress for developing nations without resorting to costly trade-offs that hinder their advancement.

With its far-reaching implications and the spotlight on Bangladesh’s role in the summit, the Varanasi Development Ministers’ Meeting promises to be a defining moment in the global pursuit of sustainable development. As the world closely watches, the outcomes of this prestigious gathering have the potential to reshape our shared future, instilling renewed hope and optimism in the face of daunting challenges.