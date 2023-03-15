Moscow restaurateurs can start installing summer verandas from March 15

Moscow restaurateurs from Wednesday, March 15, will be able to begin the installation of summer verandas. This is reported website of the mayor of the capital.

According to Alexei Nemeryuk, head of the Moscow Department of Trade and Services, owners can equip a seasonal café in the capital free of charge, for this they need to include a veranda in the city layout.

The head of the department recalled that since 2021, the service for including an object in such a scheme has become much easier: it can be used at any convenient time, without waiting for the start of the season. By this time, 3,328 summer cafes have already been included in the city plan.

“Seasonal food outlets should not interfere with the movement of pedestrians on the sidewalk and impede access to public transport. For example, structures should be located at a distance of at least 25 meters from the entrance to the metro, at least five meters from the underpass and at least 10 meters from stops,” said Ivan Bobrov, head of the State Inspectorate for Control over the Use of Real Estate in Moscow.

It is noted that the owners who placed the summer veranda on an individual project from November 15 to March 15 can keep the design of the seasonal cafe. The innovation appeared after appeals from the business community, who said that expensive structures are technically difficult and expensive to dismantle and store. .

“In the capital, summer cafes have become very popular, they attract the attention of visitors and create a special atmosphere,” said Nemeryuk, head of the department.

The season of summer cafes in the capital will begin on April 1. With the help of verandas, restaurateurs will receive additional seats, provided that a comfortable urban environment is maintained.

